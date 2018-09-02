Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|18
|15
|.545
|3
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|16
|16
|.500
|4½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|11
|21
|.344
|9½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Orem (Angels)
|9
|25
|.265
|11
___
Ogden 6, Grand Junction 5
Great Falls 7, Billings 0
Helena 6, Missoula 5
Idaho Falls 7, Orem 4
Missoula at Helena, 3:05 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Missoula at Helena, 6:05 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
