Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

September 3, 2018 9:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 21 13 .618
Helena (Brewers) 19 16 .543
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 17 17 .500 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 12 21 .364
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 20 14 .588
Ogden (Dodgers) 19 15 .559 1
Idaho Falls (Royals) 19 15 .559 1
Orem (Angels) 9 25 .265 11

___

Monday’s Games

Idaho Falls 4, Ogden 2

Missoula 4, Helena 0

Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

        Trump hints at agreement to avoid government shutdown

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians prep for worldwide deployment

Today in History

1962: JFK drums up support for moon mission