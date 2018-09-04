Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|19
|16
|.543
|3
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|12
|22
|.353
|9½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|20
|15
|.571
|1
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|19
|16
|.543
|2
|Orem (Angels)
|9
|26
|.257
|12
___
Grand Junction 3, Orem 2
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
