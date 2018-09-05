Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

September 5, 2018 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 23 13 .639
Helena (Brewers) 19 17 .528 4
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 17 .514
Great Falls (White Sox) 12 23 .343 10½
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 22 14 .611
Ogden (Dodgers) 20 16 .556 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 20 16 .556 2
Orem (Angels) 9 27 .250 13

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction 3, Orem 1

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ogden at TBD, TBD

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

