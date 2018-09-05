Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|19
|17
|.528
|4
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|18
|17
|.514
|4½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|12
|23
|.343
|10½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|20
|16
|.556
|2
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|20
|16
|.556
|2
|Orem (Angels)
|9
|27
|.250
|13
___
Grand Junction 3, Orem 1
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Ogden at TBD, TBD
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
