Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 24 13 .649 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 17 .528 4½ Helena (Brewers) 19 18 .514 5 Great Falls (White Sox) 12 24 .333 11½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 23 14 .622 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 21 16 .568 2 Ogden (Dodgers) 20 17 .541 3 Orem (Angels) 9 28 .243 14

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction 3, Orem 1

Billings 6, Great Falls 3

Missoula 7, Helena 2

Advertisement

Idaho Falls 8, Ogden 7

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ogden at TBD, TBD

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.