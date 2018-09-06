Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

September 6, 2018 1:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 24 13 .649
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 17 .528
Helena (Brewers) 19 18 .514 5
Great Falls (White Sox) 12 24 .333 11½
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 23 14 .622
Idaho Falls (Royals) 21 16 .568 2
Ogden (Dodgers) 20 17 .541 3
Orem (Angels) 9 28 .243 14

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction 3, Orem 1

Billings 6, Great Falls 3

Missoula 7, Helena 2

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Idaho Falls 8, Ogden 7

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ogden at TBD, TBD

        On DoD: Why the Army decided traditional white papers, RFIs wouldn’t work for its latest AI challenge

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death