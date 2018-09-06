Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

September 6, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 24 13 .649
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 17 .528
Helena (Brewers) 19 18 .514 5
Great Falls (White Sox) 12 24 .333 11½
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 23 14 .622
Idaho Falls (Royals) 21 16 .568 2
Ogden (Dodgers) 20 17 .541 3
Orem (Angels) 9 28 .243 14

___

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

