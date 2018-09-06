Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|19
|17
|.528
|4½
|Helena (Brewers)
|19
|18
|.514
|5
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|12
|24
|.333
|11½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|21
|16
|.568
|2
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|20
|17
|.541
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|9
|28
|.243
|14
___
Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
