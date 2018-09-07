Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

September 7, 2018 12:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 25 13 .658
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 20 17 .541
Helena (Brewers) 19 19 .500 6
Great Falls (White Sox) 12 25 .324 12½
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 23 15 .605
Idaho Falls (Royals) 22 16 .579 1
Ogden (Dodgers) 20 18 .526 3
Orem (Angels) 10 28 .263 13

___

Thursday’s Games

Orem 6, Grand Junction 5

Billings 3, Great Falls 2

Missoula 4, Helena 2

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Idaho Falls 7, Ogden 1

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

        On DoD: Why the Army decided traditional white papers, RFIs wouldn’t work for its latest AI challenge

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death