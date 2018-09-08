Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

September 8, 2018 11:51 pm
 
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Great Falls , Billings 0

Friday Sept. 7: Great Falls 4, Billings 1

Saturday Sept. 8: Great Falls 9, Billings 2

Grand Junction 1, Ogden 1

Friday, Sept. 7: Grand Junction 8, Ogden 5

Saturday, Sept. 8: Ogden 7, Grand Junction 5

Sunday, Sept. 9: Grand Junction at Ogden, 7:00 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-3)
Great Falls 0, TBD 0

Tuesday, Sept. 11: TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 13: TBD

Thursday, Sept. 14: TBD

