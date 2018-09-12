Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

September 12, 2018 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Great Falls 2, Billings 0

Friday, Sept. 7: Great Falls 4, Billings 1

Saturday, Sept. 8: Great Falls 9, Billings 2

Grand Junction 2, Ogden 1

Friday, Sept. 7: Grand Junction 8, Ogden 5

Saturday, Sept. 8: Ogden 7, Grand Junction 5

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sunday, Sept. 9: Grand Junction 6, Ogden 5

Championship
(Best-of-3)
Great Falls vs. Grand Junction

Tuesday, Sept. 11: Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13: Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 14: Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman