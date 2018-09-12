Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Great Falls 2, Billings 0
Friday, Sept. 7: Great Falls 4, Billings 1
Saturday, Sept. 8: Great Falls 9, Billings 2
|Grand Junction 2, Ogden 1
Friday, Sept. 7: Grand Junction 8, Ogden 5
Saturday, Sept. 8: Ogden 7, Grand Junction 5
Sunday, Sept. 9: Grand Junction 6, Ogden 5
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|Great Falls 1, Grand Junction 0
Tuesday, Sept. 11: Great Falls 12, Grand Junction 9
Thursday, Sept. 13: Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 14: Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
