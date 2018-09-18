Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 2, Royals 1

September 18, 2018 11:01 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b-cf-2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .301
Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .284
Gordon lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .244
Bonifacio rf 4 1 0 0 1 4 .235
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .279
d-Perez ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Escobar 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Newberry p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Goodwin cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .244
e-Dozier ph-3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .233
Viloria c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200
Skoglund p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Maurer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Hammel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Phillips cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Totals 38 1 7 1 3 17
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reyes rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .435
Marte cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .276
Bell 1b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .266
Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Luplow lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .192
f-Frazier ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .282
Osuna 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .205
a-Moran ph-3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .277
g-Diaz ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
h-Lavarnway ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000
Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Taillon p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .057
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kramer 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Totals 38 2 9 2 3 4
Kansas City 000 000 001 00—1 7 1
Pittsburgh 000 000 100 01—2 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-homered for Osuna in the 7th. b-struck out for Maurer in the 8th. c-flied out for Rodriguez in the 8th. d-singled for O’Hearn in the 9th. e-doubled for Goodwin in the 9th. f-out on fielder’s choice for Luplow in the 9th. g-walked for Moran in the 9th. h-singled for Crick in the 11th.

E_Escobar (12). LOB_Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Gordon (24), Escobar (21), Dozier (18), Bell (30). HR_Moran (10), off Maurer. RBIs_Dozier (30), Moran (53), Lavarnway (1). CS_Reyes (1), Marte (13). S_Cervelli.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Bonifacio); Pittsburgh 3 (Cervelli, Harrison 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; Pittsburgh 1 for 5.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

FIDP_Goodwin.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Reyes, Cervelli).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skoglund 6 3 0 0 0 2 85 5.60
Maurer 1 1 1 1 0 0 8 7.98
Hammel 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 0 27 5.98
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.46
Newberry 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.45
Smith, L, 1-6 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 2 31 6.75
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon 7 4 0 0 1 11 104 3.24
Rodriguez, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 2.53
Vazquez, BS, 5-39 1 2 1 1 1 2 16 2.91
Santana 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.71
Crick, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-0, Newberry 2-0. PB_Viloria (1).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, John Libka; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:29. A_11,566 (38,362).

        Federal employees to see some relief in FEHBP premium increases in 2019

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation