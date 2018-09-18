Pirates 2, Royals 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b-cf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Gordon lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.235
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|d-Perez ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Escobar 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Newberry p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Goodwin cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|e-Dozier ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Skoglund p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Maurer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Hammel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Phillips cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Totals
|38
|1
|7
|1
|3
|17
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.435
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|f-Frazier ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Osuna 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|a-Moran ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|g-Diaz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|h-Lavarnway ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Taillon p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.057
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kramer 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Totals
|38
|2
|9
|2
|3
|4
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|001
|00—1
|7
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100
|01—2
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-homered for Osuna in the 7th. b-struck out for Maurer in the 8th. c-flied out for Rodriguez in the 8th. d-singled for O’Hearn in the 9th. e-doubled for Goodwin in the 9th. f-out on fielder’s choice for Luplow in the 9th. g-walked for Moran in the 9th. h-singled for Crick in the 11th.
E_Escobar (12). LOB_Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Gordon (24), Escobar (21), Dozier (18), Bell (30). HR_Moran (10), off Maurer. RBIs_Dozier (30), Moran (53), Lavarnway (1). CS_Reyes (1), Marte (13). S_Cervelli.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Bonifacio); Pittsburgh 3 (Cervelli, Harrison 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; Pittsburgh 1 for 5.
FIDP_Goodwin.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Reyes, Cervelli).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skoglund
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|85
|5.60
|Maurer
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|7.98
|Hammel
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|5.98
|Hill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.46
|Newberry
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.45
|Smith, L, 1-6
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|31
|6.75
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|104
|3.24
|Rodriguez, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|2.53
|Vazquez, BS, 5-39
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|16
|2.91
|Santana
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.71
|Crick, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.51
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-0, Newberry 2-0. PB_Viloria (1).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, John Libka; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:29. A_11,566 (38,362).
