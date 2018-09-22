Listen Live Sports

Pirates 3, Brewers 0

September 22, 2018 10:19 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Yelich cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .320
Braun lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Shaw 1b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240
g-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Schoop 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Kratz c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220
e-Aguilar ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Davies p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .067
a-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ta.Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Cain ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 5 0 1 11
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .288
Marte cf 2 0 1 2 1 0 .277
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Dickerson lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .298
Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .185
Kramer 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .130
b-Osuna ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202
c-Moran ph-3b 2 0 2 1 0 0 .278
Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191
Stallings c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .235
Tr.Williams p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .119
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Lavarnway ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 3 10 3 3 7
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 5 0
Pittsburgh 002 000 01x—3 10 1

a-grounded out for Davies in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Kramer in the 6th. c-singled for Osuna in the 6th. d-singled for Rodriguez in the 7th. e-struck out for Arcia in the 8th. f-grounded out for Soria in the 8th. g-struck out for Shaw in the 9th.

E_Newman (4). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Yelich (33), Marte (27). RBIs_Marte 2 (69), Moran (55). CS_Moustakas (1), Marte (14), Luplow (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Braun, Moustakas); Pittsburgh 4 (Bell 3, Stallings). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 3 for 9.

GIDP_Thames, Marte, Luplow.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Schoop, Shaw), (Arcia, Schoop, Shaw); Pittsburgh 2 (Stallings, Frazier), (Newman, Kramer, Bell).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, L, 2-7 4 4 2 2 1 3 66 4.65
Woodruff 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.89
Cedeno 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.23
Ta.Williams 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.24
Soria 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.34
Jennings 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 3.23
Barnes 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.42
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tr.Williams, W, 14-9 6 4 0 0 1 7 95 3.04
Rodriguez, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.43
Crick, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.47
Vazquez, S, 36-41 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 2.82

Inherited runners-scored_Ta.Williams 1-0, Barnes 1-1. HBP_Woodruff (Marte). WP_Davies, Cedeno.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:01. A_23,070 (38,362).

