Pirates 3, Reds 2

September 7, 2018 11:16 pm
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hamilton cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Peraza ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .288
Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .282
Gennett 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .320
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .289
Schebler rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .274
Casali c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .304
1-Trahan pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Williams lf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .301
c-Herrera ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .188
Bailey p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .115
a-Guerrero ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .059
d-Ervin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Totals 36 2 11 2 3 12
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .278
Frazier 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Polanco rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .254
Cervelli c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .260
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .290
Osuna 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Moran 3b 2 0 1 1 1 1 .277
Newman ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .114
Taillon p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .061
Brault p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158
b-Kramer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 28 3 6 3 2 5
Cincinnati 100 000 001—2 11 0
Pittsburgh 012 000 00x—3 6 0

a-struck out for Bailey in the 6th. b-flied out for Brault in the 7th. c-doubled for Williams in the 9th. d-struck out for Romano in the 9th.

1-ran for Casali in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Herrera (4), Moran (16). HR_Peraza (10), off Taillon. RBIs_Peraza (46), Herrera (8), Polanco (81), Cervelli (51), Moran (50). SB_Dickerson (8). CS_Williams (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Hamilton, Gennett 2, Schebler 2, Bailey); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 8; Pittsburgh 3 for 5.

LIDP_Dickerson. GIDP_Dickerson.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Gennett, Votto), (Suarez, Gennett, Votto).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey, L, 1-14 5 6 3 3 1 4 83 6.09
Sims 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 26 5.79
Peralta 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.79
Romano 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.32
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, W, 12-9 5 8 1 1 0 6 100 3.40
Brault, H, 3 2 0 0 0 1 2 23 4.23
Santana, H, 20 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 2.42
Vazquez, S, 31-35 1 2 1 1 2 2 24 2.55

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0. HBP_Taillon (Suarez), Sims (Newman), Romano (Cervelli). WP_Bailey.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Sean Barber; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Will Little.

T_2:55. A_9,560 (38,362).

