Pirates 3, Reds 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hamilton cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Peraza ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Gennett 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.289
|Schebler rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Casali c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|1-Trahan pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Williams lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|c-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Bailey p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|a-Guerrero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|d-Ervin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Totals
|36
|2
|11
|2
|3
|12
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Cervelli c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Osuna 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Moran 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Newman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|Taillon p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.061
|Brault p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|b-Kramer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|2
|5
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|001—2
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|00x—3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Bailey in the 6th. b-flied out for Brault in the 7th. c-doubled for Williams in the 9th. d-struck out for Romano in the 9th.
1-ran for Casali in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Herrera (4), Moran (16). HR_Peraza (10), off Taillon. RBIs_Peraza (46), Herrera (8), Polanco (81), Cervelli (51), Moran (50). SB_Dickerson (8). CS_Williams (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Hamilton, Gennett 2, Schebler 2, Bailey); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 8; Pittsburgh 3 for 5.
LIDP_Dickerson. GIDP_Dickerson.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (Gennett, Votto), (Suarez, Gennett, Votto).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, L, 1-14
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|83
|6.09
|Sims
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|5.79
|Peralta
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.79
|Romano
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.32
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 12-9
|5
|8
|1
|1
|0
|6
|100
|3.40
|Brault, H, 3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.23
|Santana, H, 20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.42
|Vazquez, S, 31-35
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|24
|2.55
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0. HBP_Taillon (Suarez), Sims (Newman), Romano (Cervelli). WP_Bailey.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Sean Barber; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Will Little.
T_2:55. A_9,560 (38,362).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.