Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 5, Cubs 1

September 24, 2018 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Reyes rf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .333
Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .268
Cervelli c 3 2 2 2 1 0 .260
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .296
Osuna 3b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .220
b-Moran ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Luplow cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182
Newman ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .181
Taillon p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .055
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Kramer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .115
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 5 7 5 5 9
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Murphy 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Zobrist rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311
Baez ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .292
Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .278
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .277
Heyward cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Hamels p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .130
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
a-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Mills p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Almora ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Caratini c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Totals 33 1 7 1 3 7
Pittsburgh 200 001 101—5 7 0
Chicago 001 000 000—1 7 1

a-grounded out for Cishek in the 7th. b-struck out for Osuna in the 8th. c-flied out for Rodriguez in the 9th. d-flied out for Duensing in the 9th.

E_Bryant (13). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Osuna 2 (7). HR_Cervelli (12), off Hamels; Reyes (2), off Duensing; Hamels (1), off Taillon. RBIs_Reyes 2 (4), Cervelli 2 (55), Osuna (10), Hamels (1). S_Taillon.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Cervelli, Luplow, Newman 2); Chicago 3 (Zobrist 2, Heyward). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 8; Chicago 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Schwarber. GIDP_Schwarber.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, W, 14-9 7 5 1 1 3 5 96 3.16
Rodriguez, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.39
Vazquez 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.78
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels, L, 9-11 6 5 3 2 2 7 106 3.87
Garcia 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 12 6.01
Cishek 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.27
Rosario 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.72
Mills 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.87
Duensing 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 7 7.65
Almora 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:53. A_34,570 (41,649).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
10|3 Digital Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday