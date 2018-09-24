Pirates 5, Cubs 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Reyes rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Cervelli c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.260
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Osuna 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|b-Moran ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Luplow cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Newman ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.181
|Taillon p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.055
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Kramer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|5
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Murphy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Zobrist rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Baez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Heyward cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Hamels p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.130
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Rosario p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Mills p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Duensing p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Almora ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|3
|7
|Pittsburgh
|200
|001
|101—5
|7
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Cishek in the 7th. b-struck out for Osuna in the 8th. c-flied out for Rodriguez in the 9th. d-flied out for Duensing in the 9th.
E_Bryant (13). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Osuna 2 (7). HR_Cervelli (12), off Hamels; Reyes (2), off Duensing; Hamels (1), off Taillon. RBIs_Reyes 2 (4), Cervelli 2 (55), Osuna (10), Hamels (1). S_Taillon.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Cervelli, Luplow, Newman 2); Chicago 3 (Zobrist 2, Heyward). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 8; Chicago 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Schwarber. GIDP_Schwarber.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Bell).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 14-9
|7
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|96
|3.16
|Rodriguez, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.39
|Vazquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.78
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels, L, 9-11
|6
|5
|3
|2
|2
|7
|106
|3.87
|Garcia
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|6.01
|Cishek
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.27
|Rosario
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.72
|Mills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.87
|Duensing
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|7.65
|Almora
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:53. A_34,570 (41,649).
