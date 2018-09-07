Listen Live Sports

...

Pirates 5, Marlins 3

September 7, 2018 11:41 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ortega lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Galloway lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Castro 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .288
Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287
Anderson 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .271
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253
e-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Rivera ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Brinson cf 4 1 3 3 0 1 .208
O’Brien 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Sierra rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .165
f-Bostick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Straily p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .161
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Dean ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Holaday ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Totals 32 3 7 3 3 9
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Kramer 2b-3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .400
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Polanco rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254
1-Luplow pr-rf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .196
Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .290
Bell 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .255
Moran 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .277
a-Osuna ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183
b-Frazier ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Mercer ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .255
Archer p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .100
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Reyes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Totals 33 5 9 5 1 8
Miami 000 003 000—3 7 0
Pittsburgh 020 000 30x—5 9 0

a-pinch hit for Moran in the 6th. b-struck out for Osuna in the 6th. c-lined out for Rucinski in the 7th. d-struck out for Rodriguez in the 7th. e-grounded out for Rojas in the 8th. f-popped out for Sierra in the 9th. g-grounded out for Wittgren in the 9th.

1-ran for Polanco in the 6th.

LOB_Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Castro (29), Realmuto (28), Brinson (8), Polanco (32), Dickerson (28), Mercer (28), Archer (1). HR_Brinson (11), off Archer; Bell (9), off Straily; Luplow (3), off Guerrero. RBIs_Brinson 3 (34), Kramer (1), Bell 2 (56), Luplow 2 (5). SB_Marte (31). S_Straily.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Ortega, Realmuto, O’Brien, Dietrich, Holaday); Pittsburgh 3 (Kramer 2, Frazier). RISP_Miami 2 for 13; Pittsburgh 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Rojas.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Archer, Kramer, Bell).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily 4 2-3 4 2 2 0 4 73 4.12
Kinley 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 17.36
Garcia, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 5.11
Rucinski, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.58
Guerrero, L, 1-3, BS, 4-4 1 3 3 3 0 2 27 5.43
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.12
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer 6 5 3 3 3 6 91 4.56
Rodriguez, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.70
Santana, H, 20 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.42
Vazquez, S, 31-35 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 2.55

Inherited runners-scored_Rucinski 2-0. WP_Archer. PB_Cervelli (6).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:03. A_19,515 (38,362).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

