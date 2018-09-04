Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Police officer accused of punching softball umpire

September 4, 2018 2:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONROE, La. (AP) — A police officer in Louisiana is accused of attacking an umpire at a University of Louisiana at Monroe softball game.

News outlets report 45-year-old Pineville police Sgt. Edric Smith is charged with battery of a school or recreation athletic contest official. An arrest affidavit says Smith was at the university Saturday to coach a softball game in which his daughter was playing.

The affidavit says Smith told police the umpire had threatened his daughter. It says the umpire told police Smith grabbed him and punched him in the face repeatedly. It says Smith admitted to the attack.

Pineville police Chief Don Weatherford said Monday that the department is conducting an internal investigation.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians prep for worldwide deployment

Today in History

1962: JFK drums up support for moon mission