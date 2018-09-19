Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Police: UCF linebacker arrested on sexual assault charge

September 19, 2018 11:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A University of Central Florida football player has been arrested on a sexual battery charge.

Campus police arrested 18-year-old Demetreius Mayes on Tuesday in Orlando. He’s a freshman linebacker for the UCF Knights.

An arrest affidavit says the incident happened Saturday night. Mayes met the victim at an off-campus party and she later told investigators she woke up as she was being sexually assaulted in a room on campus.

The report says Mayes blocked the door when the victim tried to leave.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Mayes told investigators the woman consented to sex.

The affidavit says some teammates told detectives they saw Mayes taking the woman to his room and tried to stop him from making “a big mistake.”

Coach Josh Heupel said in a statement that Mayes is suspended indefinitely from football activities.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation