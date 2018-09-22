Predators-Lightning Sums

Nashville 1 1 0—2 Tampa Bay 0 2 3—5

First Period_1, Nashville, Jarnkrok 1 (Arvidsson, Turris), 3:09. Penalties_Somppi, TB, (high sticking), 5:36; Gaudet, NSH, (hooking), 13:30.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Miller 1 (Joseph, Killorn), 4:18. 3, Tampa Bay, Volkov 1, 10:15. 4, Nashville, Ellis 1 (Arvidsson, Turris), 19:59. Penalties_None.

Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Yan 1 (Coburn, Stralman), 13:01. 6, Tampa Bay, Verhaeghe 1 (Coburn, Barre-Boulet), 18:29. 7, Tampa Bay, Paquette 1 (Joseph), 18:52. Penalties_Volkov, TB, (interference), 11:49; Ellis, NSH, (roughing), 11:49.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-7-5_24. Tampa Bay 11-6-6_23.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 1.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 0-1-0 (21 shots-18 saves). Tampa Bay, Ingram 1-0-0 (24-22).

A_14,457 (19,092). T_2:21.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Matt MacPherson.

