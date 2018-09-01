Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-105
|Milwaukee
|-105
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-143
|Chicago
|+133
|at ST. LOUIS
|-172
|Cincinnati
|+160
|New York
|-145
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+135
|at Los Angeles
|-150
|Arizona
|+140
|Colorado
|-144
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+134
|at ATLANTA
|-148
|Pittsburgh
|+138
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-235
|Detroit
|+215
|Boston
|-174
|at
|CHICAGO
|+162
|at KANSAS CITY
|-105
|Baltimore
|-105
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|-150
|Seattle
|+140
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-174
|Los
|Angeles
|+162
|Interleague
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|College Football
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Miami
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|LSU
|Monday
|at FLORIDA ST
|6½
|7
|(55)
|Virginia
|Tech
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|5½
|2½
|(45)
|Atlanta
|Sunday 9/9
|Pittsburgh
|6½
|5½
|(46½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at MINNESOTA
|5
|6
|(46)
|San
|Francisco
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|1½
|3
|(47)
|Cincinnati
|at BALTIMORE
|3
|7
|(41)
|Buffalo
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|(43½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7
|9½
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6½
|6½
|(51)
|Houston
|Tennessee
|1½
|1
|(45½)
|at
|MIAMI
|at LA CHARGERS
|3
|3
|(47½)
|Kansas
|City
|at DENVER
|1
|3
|(42)
|Seattle
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|2½
|(43)
|Dallas
|at ARIZONA
|PK
|PK
|(44)
|Washington
|at GREEN BAY
|8
|8
|(47½)
|Chicago
|Monday 9/10
|at DETROIT
|6½
|6½
|(44)
|NY
|Jets
|LA Rams
|1
|3½
|(49½)
|at
|OAKLAND
