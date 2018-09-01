Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

September 1, 2018 5:21 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -105 Milwaukee -105
at PHILADELPHIA -143 Chicago +133
at ST. LOUIS -172 Cincinnati +160
New York -145 at SAN FRANCISCO +135
at Los Angeles -150 Arizona +140
Colorado -144 at SAN DIEGO +134
at ATLANTA -148 Pittsburgh +138
American League
at NEW YORK -235 Detroit +215
Boston -174 at CHICAGO +162
at KANSAS CITY -105 Baltimore -105
at TEXAS OFF Minnesota OFF
at OAKLAND -150 Seattle +140
at CLEVELAND OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at HOUSTON -174 Los Angeles +162
Interleague
at MIAMI OFF Toronto OFF
College Football
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Miami 3 (46½) LSU
Monday
at FLORIDA ST 7 (55) Virginia Tech
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (45) Atlanta
Sunday 9/9
Pittsburgh (46½) at CLEVELAND
at MINNESOTA 5 6 (46) San Francisco
at INDIANAPOLIS 3 (47) Cincinnati
at BALTIMORE 3 7 (41) Buffalo
Jacksonville 3 3 (43½) at NY GIANTS
at NEW ORLEANS 7 (49½) Tampa Bay
at NEW ENGLAND (51) Houston
Tennessee 1 (45½) at MIAMI
at LA CHARGERS 3 3 (47½) Kansas City
at DENVER 1 3 (42) Seattle
at CAROLINA (43) Dallas
at ARIZONA PK PK (44) Washington
at GREEN BAY 8 8 (47½) Chicago
Monday 9/10
at DETROIT (44) NY Jets
LA Rams 1 (49½) at OAKLAND

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

