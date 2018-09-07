Pregame.com Line

Listen Live Sports

September 7, 2018
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -151 San Diego +141
at PITTSBURGH -198 Miami +183
Chicago -131 at WASHINGTON +121
Philadelphia -151 at NEW YORK +141
at MILWAUKEE -172 San Francisco +160
Los Angeles -141 at COLORADO +131
at ARIZONA -160 Atlanta +150
American League
Cleveland -210 at TORONTO +190
at TAMPA BAY -230 Baltimore +210
Houston -115 at BOSTON +105
at MINNESOTA -137 Kansas City +127
at CHICAGO -119 Los Angeles +109
at OAKLAND -167 Texas +157
at SEATTLE -114 New York +104
Interleague
St. Louis -141 at DETROIT +131
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
TCU 17½ 22½ (59) at SMU
Saturday
at ARMY 10½ 8 (58½) Liberty
UAB 10 (55) at COASTAL CAROLINA
Georgia Tech PK 3 (61) at SOUTH FLORIDA
at MICHIGAN 27 27½ (56½) W. Michigan
Appalachian St 14 13½ (48) at CHARLOTTE
at PURDUE 12½ 17 (54½) E. Michigan
at WISCONSIN 33 34½ (60) New Mexico
at FAU 8 9 (65½) Air Force
at OLD DOMINION +1½ 2 (51½) FIU
at NORTHWESTERN (49) Duke
Mississippi St 8 (54½) at KANSAS ST
at HOUSTON (71½) Arizona
at VANDERBILT 8 9 (61½) Nevada
at NC STATE 23½ 24½ (57½) Georgia St
at OKLAHOMA 25 30 (64) UCLA
at UTAH ST 16 24 (61½) New Mexico St
at CENT. MICHIGAN 4 5 (49½) Kansas
at UNLV 22 23 (54½) UTEP
Memphis 4 (68½) at NAVY
North Carolina 10½ 16½ (60) at EAST CAROLINA
at OHIO STATE 31½ 34½ (63½) Rutgers
at TEMPLE (51½) Buffalo
Georgia 9 10½ (56) at SOUTH CAROLINA
Baylor 15 (51) at UTSA
at ALABAMA 35 36 (66) Arkansas St
at NEBRASKA 3 (63½) Colorado
at SOUTHERN MISS (67½) Louisiana-Monroe
at NOTRE DAME 39½ 34½ (61½) Ball St
at IOWA 4 (47) Iowa St
Maryland 14 16 (65½) at BOWLING GREEN
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN (62½) UMass
Clemson 13½ 12 (52½) at TEXAS A&M
at MISSOURI 15 19½ (52) Wyoming
at INDIANA 7 (50½) Virginia
at FLORIDA 13½ 13½ (51) Kentucky
Utah 10 (48½) at N ILLINOIS
at MINNESOTA 1 (47½) Fresno St
Arkansas 14 (70) at COLORADO ST
Miami (Ohio) 1 (49½) Cincinnati
at TEXAS 21½ 22½ (61½) Tulsa
at OKLAHOMA ST 33 32 (63) South Alabama
Penn St (55) at PITTSBURGH
at STANFORD 4 6 (55½) SOUTHERN CAL
at BYU 1 3 (46½) California
at BOISE ST 32 31½ (64) UCONN
Michigan St 5 6 (54) at ARIZONA ST
at WASHINGTON ST 36 33½ (65) San Jose St
at HAWAII 14½ 17 (70) Rice
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Pittsburgh 4 (44) at CLEVELAND
at MINNESOTA 5 (46) San Francisco
at INDIANAPOLIS (48) Cincinnati
at BALTIMORE 3 (40½) Buffalo
Jacksonville 3 3 (42½) at NY GIANTS
at NEW ORLEANS 7 (49½) Tampa Bay
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (50½) Houston
Tennessee 1 (45) at MIAMI
at LA CHARGERS 3 3 (48) Kansas City
at DENVER 1 3 (43) Seattle
at CAROLINA (42½) Dallas
at ARIZONA PK 1 (43½) Washington
at GREEN BAY 8 (47) Chicago
Monday
at DETROIT (45) NY Jets
LA Rams 1 4 (49) at OAKLAND

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

