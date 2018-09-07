Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -151 San Diego +141 at PITTSBURGH -198 Miami +183 Chicago -131 at WASHINGTON +121 Philadelphia -151 at NEW YORK +141 at MILWAUKEE -172 San Francisco +160 Los Angeles -141 at COLORADO +131 at ARIZONA -160 Atlanta +150 American League Cleveland -210 at TORONTO +190 at TAMPA BAY -230 Baltimore +210 Houston -115 at BOSTON +105 at MINNESOTA -137 Kansas City +127 at CHICAGO -119 Los Angeles +109 at OAKLAND -167 Texas +157 at SEATTLE -114 New York +104 Interleague St. Louis -141 at DETROIT +131 College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG TCU 17½ 22½ (59) at SMU Saturday at ARMY 10½ 8 (58½) Liberty UAB 9½ 10 (55) at COASTAL CAROLINA Georgia Tech PK 3 (61) at SOUTH FLORIDA at MICHIGAN 27 27½ (56½) W. Michigan Appalachian St 14 13½ (48) at CHARLOTTE at PURDUE 12½ 17 (54½) E. Michigan at WISCONSIN 33 34½ (60) New Mexico at FAU 8 9 (65½) Air Force at OLD DOMINION +1½ 2 (51½) FIU at NORTHWESTERN 3½ 2½ (49) Duke Mississippi St 3½ 8 (54½) at KANSAS ST at HOUSTON 3½ 3½ (71½) Arizona at VANDERBILT 8 9 (61½) Nevada at NC STATE 23½ 24½ (57½) Georgia St at OKLAHOMA 25 30 (64) UCLA at UTAH ST 16 24 (61½) New Mexico St at CENT. MICHIGAN 4 5 (49½) Kansas at UNLV 22 23 (54½) UTEP Memphis 4 6½ (68½) at NAVY North Carolina 10½ 16½ (60) at EAST CAROLINA at OHIO STATE 31½ 34½ (63½) Rutgers at TEMPLE 6½ 4½ (51½) Buffalo Georgia 9 10½ (56) at SOUTH CAROLINA Baylor 9½ 15 (51) at UTSA at ALABAMA 35 36 (66) Arkansas St at NEBRASKA 3 3½ (63½) Colorado at SOUTHERN MISS 9½ 5½ (67½) Louisiana-Monroe at NOTRE DAME 39½ 34½ (61½) Ball St at IOWA 3½ 4 (47) Iowa St Maryland 14 16 (65½) at BOWLING GREEN at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 2½ 2½ (62½) UMass Clemson 13½ 12 (52½) at TEXAS A&M at MISSOURI 15 19½ (52) Wyoming at INDIANA 7 6½ (50½) Virginia at FLORIDA 13½ 13½ (51) Kentucky Utah 7½ 10 (48½) at N ILLINOIS at MINNESOTA 1 1½ (47½) Fresno St Arkansas 6½ 14 (70) at COLORADO ST Miami (Ohio) 2½ 1 (49½) Cincinnati at TEXAS 21½ 22½ (61½) Tulsa at OKLAHOMA ST 33 32 (63) South Alabama Penn St 9½ 8½ (55) at PITTSBURGH at STANFORD 4 6 (55½) SOUTHERN CAL at BYU 1 3 (46½) California at BOISE ST 32 31½ (64) UCONN Michigan St 5 6 (54) at ARIZONA ST at WASHINGTON ST 36 33½ (65) San Jose St at HAWAII 14½ 17 (70) Rice NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 6½ 4 (44) at CLEVELAND at MINNESOTA 5 6½ (46) San Francisco at INDIANAPOLIS 1½ 2½ (48) Cincinnati at BALTIMORE 3 7½ (40½) Buffalo Jacksonville 3 3 (42½) at NY GIANTS at NEW ORLEANS 7 9½ (49½) Tampa Bay at NEW ENGLAND 6½ 6 (50½) Houston Tennessee 1½ 1 (45) at MIAMI at LA CHARGERS 3 3 (48) Kansas City at DENVER 1 3 (43) Seattle at CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (42½) Dallas at ARIZONA PK 1 (43½) Washington at GREEN BAY 8 7½ (47) Chicago Monday at DETROIT 6½ 6½ (45) NY Jets LA Rams 1 4 (49) at OAKLAND

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

