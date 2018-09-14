Pregame.com Line

Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -205 Cincinnati +185
at PHILADELPHIA -172 Miami +160
Washington -147 at ATLANTA +137
at MILWAUKEE -136 Pittsburgh +126
Los Angeles -121 at ST. LOUIS +111
Colorado -133 at SAN FRANCISCO +123
American League
Chicago -113 at BALTIMORE +103
at NEW YORK -270 Toronto +240
at TAMPA BAY -120 Oakland +110
at CLEVELAND -172 Detroit +160
Minnesota -128 at KANSAS CITY +118
at LOS ANGELES OFF Seattle OFF
Interleague
at BOSTON -137 NY Mets +127
at HOUSTON -190 Arizona +175
at SAN DIEGO -135 Texas +125
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MEMPHIS 23 28½ (61) Georgia St
Saturday
at TENNESSEE 27½ 31 (47½) UTEP
at INDIANA 18 15 (58½) Ball St
at MARYLAND 11½ 17 (55) Temple
at FIU 4 (62½) UMass
Miami 8 11 (57½) at TOLEDO
at ARMY (62) Hawaii
at PENN ST 37½ 34½ (64) Kent St
Florida St (68) at SYRACUSE
Oklahoma 13 19½ (54½) at IOWA ST
at NEBRASKA 10 (57½) Troy
at KANSAS 4 (44½) Rutgers
Georgia Tech 3 (54½) at PITTSBURGH
at NOTRE DAME 14½ 13½ (52) Vanderbilt
Virginia 5 (54) Ohio
at MICHIGAN 30½ 35½ (53½) SMU
at OKLAHOMA ST 2 (64½) Boise St
at WISCONSIN 24 22½ (46½) BYU
at MINNESOTA 14 13 (45½) Miami (Ohio)
at AUBURN 10½ (44½) LSU
South Florida 8 11 (59) Illinois
at N ILLINOIS 14 14 (46) Cent. Michigan
at CLEMSON 36½ 32 (47½) Georgia Southern
New Mexico 7 4 (58) at NEW MEXICO ST
Tulane (57) at UAB
at BAYLOR +4 6 (49) Duke
at FLORIDA 17½ 19½ (58) Colorado St
Houston +1½ (69½) at TEXAS TECH
at KANSAS ST 21½ 21½ (47½) UTSA
at ARKANSAS 5 7 (68½) North Texas
at OREGON 39 42 (67½) San Jose St
at BUFFALO 3 3 (54) E. Michigan
at NEVADA 3 (69) Oregon St
Alabama 22½ 20½ (70) at MISSISSIPPI
Arkansas St 1 1 (72) at TULSA
at SOUTH ALABAMA 10 10 (49½) Texas State
at GEORGIA 32½ 32 (55½) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
Missouri 6 (65½) at PURDUE
at NORTHWESTERN 22½ 21 (45) Akron
at MISSISSIPPI ST 32½ 32½ (64½) Louisiana-Lafayette
at TEXAS A&M 27 26½ (68½) Louisiana-Monroe
at LOUISVILLE 19 23 (56) W Kentucky
at TEXAS 3 (47) SOUTHERN CAL
Ohio State 12 (59) TCU
Washington (47) at UTAH
Fresno St PK 3 (50½) at UCLA
Arizona St 6 (47½) at SAN DIEGO ST
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON 3 (48) Indianapolis
at ATLANTA 4 (44½) Carolina
at GREEN BAY 3 OFF (OFF) Minnesota
LA Chargers (42½) at BUFFALO
Houston (44½) at TENNESSEE
at PITTSBURGH (53) Kansas City
at NY JETS PK 3 (43½) Miami
Philadelphia 3 3 (44) at TAMPA BAY
at NEW ORLEANS 9 (49) Cleveland
at LA RAMS 13 (45) Arizona
at SAN FRANCISCO 6 (48) Detroit
at JACKSONVILLE PK PK (45½) New EnglandatDENVER 3 6 (45½) Oakland
at DALLAS 5 3 (42) NY Giants
Monday
at CHICAGO 3 (43) Seattle

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

