Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-205
|Cincinnati
|+185
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-172
|Miami
|+160
|Washington
|-147
|at
|ATLANTA
|+137
|at MILWAUKEE
|-136
|Pittsburgh
|+126
|Los Angeles
|-121
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+111
|Colorado
|-133
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+123
|American League
|Chicago
|-113
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+103
|at NEW YORK
|-270
|Toronto
|+240
|at TAMPA BAY
|-120
|Oakland
|+110
|at CLEVELAND
|-172
|Detroit
|+160
|Minnesota
|-128
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+118
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|-137
|NY
|Mets
|+127
|at HOUSTON
|-190
|Arizona
|+175
|at SAN DIEGO
|-135
|Texas
|+125
|College Football
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MEMPHIS
|23
|28½
|(61)
|Georgia
|St
|Saturday
|at TENNESSEE
|27½
|31
|(47½)
|UTEP
|at INDIANA
|18
|15
|(58½)
|Ball
|St
|at MARYLAND
|11½
|17
|(55)
|Temple
|at FIU
|4½
|4
|(62½)
|UMass
|Miami
|8
|11
|(57½)
|at
|TOLEDO
|at ARMY
|4½
|6½
|(62)
|Hawaii
|at PENN ST
|37½
|34½
|(64)
|Kent
|St
|Florida St
|2½
|2½
|(68)
|at
|SYRACUSE
|Oklahoma
|13
|19½
|(54½)
|at
|IOWA
|ST
|at NEBRASKA
|7½
|10
|(57½)
|Troy
|at KANSAS
|4
|2½
|(44½)
|Rutgers
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3½
|(54½)
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|at NOTRE DAME
|14½
|13½
|(52)
|Vanderbilt
|Virginia
|5
|3½
|(54)
|Ohio
|at MICHIGAN
|30½
|35½
|(53½)
|SMU
|at OKLAHOMA ST
|4½
|2
|(64½)
|Boise
|St
|at WISCONSIN
|24
|22½
|(46½)
|BYU
|at MINNESOTA
|14
|13
|(45½)
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|at AUBURN
|8½
|10½
|(44½)
|LSU
|South Florida
|8
|11
|(59)
|Illinois
|at N ILLINOIS
|14
|14
|(46)
|Cent.
|Michigan
|at CLEMSON
|36½
|32
|(47½)
|Georgia
|Southern
|New Mexico
|7
|4
|(58)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|ST
|Tulane
|1½
|3½
|(57)
|at
|UAB
|at BAYLOR
|+4
|6
|(49)
|Duke
|at FLORIDA
|17½
|19½
|(58)
|Colorado
|St
|Houston
|+1½
|1½
|(69½)
|at
|TEXAS
|TECH
|at KANSAS ST
|21½
|21½
|(47½)
|UTSA
|at ARKANSAS
|5
|7
|(68½)
|North
|Texas
|at OREGON
|39
|42
|(67½)
|San
|Jose
|St
|at BUFFALO
|3
|3
|(54)
|E.
|Michigan
|at NEVADA
|7½
|3
|(69)
|Oregon
|St
|Alabama
|22½
|20½
|(70)
|at
|MISSISSIPPI
|Arkansas St
|1
|1
|(72)
|at
|TULSA
|at SOUTH ALABAMA
|10
|10
|(49½)
|Texas
|State
|at GEORGIA
|32½
|32
|(55½)
|MIDDLE
|TENNESSEE
|Missouri
|7½
|6
|(65½)
|at
|PURDUE
|at NORTHWESTERN
|22½
|21
|(45)
|Akron
|at MISSISSIPPI ST
|32½
|32½
|(64½)
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|at TEXAS A&M
|27
|26½
|(68½)
|Louisiana-Monroe
|at LOUISVILLE
|19
|23
|(56)
|W
|Kentucky
|at TEXAS
|3
|3½
|(47)
|SOUTHERN
|CAL
|Ohio State
|8½
|12
|(59)
|TCU
|Washington
|5½
|4½
|(47)
|at
|UTAH
|Fresno St
|PK
|3
|(50½)
|at
|UCLA
|Arizona St
|1½
|6
|(47½)
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|ST
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|5½
|(48)
|Indianapolis
|at ATLANTA
|4
|5½
|(44½)
|Carolina
|at GREEN BAY
|3
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|LA Chargers
|7½
|7½
|(42½)
|at
|BUFFALO
|Houston
|2½
|2½
|(44½)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|at PITTSBURGH
|4½
|4½
|(53)
|Kansas
|City
|at NY JETS
|PK
|3
|(43½)
|Miami
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|(44)
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7½
|9
|(49)
|Cleveland
|at LA RAMS
|8½
|13
|(45)
|Arizona
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3½
|6
|(48)
|Detroit
|at JACKSONVILLE
|PK
|PK
|(45½)
|New
|EnglandatDENVER
|3
|6
|(45½)
|Oakland
|at DALLAS
|5
|3
|(42)
|NY
|Giants
|Monday
|at CHICAGO
|3
|3½
|(43)
|Seattle
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
