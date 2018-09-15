Profar, Mendez lead Rangers to 4-0 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar had a two-run home run among his three hits and Yohander Mendez followed “opener” Connor Sadzeck by scattering three hits in five relief innings to lead the Texas Rangers to a 4-0 victory against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

After hitting singles in his first two at-bats, Profar drove the first pitch he saw from Phil Maton into the seats in right with one out in the seventh, his 17th. He drove in two runs and scored twice in the matchup of last-place teams.

Mendez (2-1) struck out five, walked three and was backed by two double plays. Four Rangers pitchers combined to five-hit San Diego.

The 23-year-old left-hander originally had been penciled in to make his third start since being recalled on Sept. 2 for his third big league stint this year, but the team then decided to have him follow Sadzeck, a 26-year-old rookie who made his first start.

Sadzeck walked leadoff batter Francisco Mejia, a rookie playing for the first time at Petco Park, before getting Wil Myers to ground into a double play and Hunter Renfroe to ground out to end the inning.

Profar also hit an RBI single in the second and singled and scored in the fifth on an odd play in which Myers, the Padres’ third baseman, committed an error and had two putouts. Roughned Odor and Profar opened the fifth with singles. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded to Myers, who forced Odor before overthrowing first for an error that allowed Profar to score ahead of the throw home by first baseman Eric Hosmer. Mejia, the catcher, threw out Kiner-Falefa at third.

Padres starter Robbie Erlin (3-7) allowed two runs and six hits in 6 1-3 innings, struck out six and walked none.

BELTRE

Adrian Beltre doubled twice to extend his career hits total to 3,155, passing George Brett to take sole possession of 15th on the all-time list.

UPOMING

Rangers: RHP Ariel Jurado (2-5, 7.03) is scheduled to make his eighth start and 10th appearance.

Padres: LHP Eric Lauer (5-7, 4.80) is set to make his 21st start. He’ll be one of just 20 rookies in Padres history to make 20 starts in a season. Along with fellow lefty Joey Lucchesi, it’s just the fifth time the Padres have had two rookies make at least 20 starts.

