The Associated Press
 
Prominent historian’s Lincoln collection to be auctioned

September 12, 2018 11:24 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A leading Abraham Lincoln scholar’s collection of images, documents and artwork pertaining to the nation’s 16th president will be auctioned in Manhattan.

Harold Holzer’s collection will highlight Swann Galleries’ Sept. 27 auction of printed and manuscript Americana.

The award-winning historian is best known for his books on Lincoln and the Civil War. Holzer collected a trove of Lincoln material over the years, including an 1860 painting of the president before he grew a beard.

Other featured artifacts include a plaster Lincoln bust. A print produced for the May 1860 Republican Convention in Chicago is one of just four known to exist.

Holzer retired in 2015 after 23 years with the Metropolitan Museum. Since then he has served as director of Hunter College’s Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute.

