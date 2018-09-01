Listen Live Sports

QB White shines with 5 TDs and Memphis dumps Mercer 66-14

September 1, 2018 10:57 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Playing just the first half, Brady White threw for 358 yards and five touchdowns in his Memphis debut and the Tigers defeated Mercer 66-14 in the season opener for both teams Saturday.

Memphis tied a program record with 56 points in the first half and White completed 22 of 28 passes. The Tigers scored seven touchdowns on their first seven possessions, and T.J. Carter had a 35-yard pick-6 intercepting Kaelan Riley.

The Tigers set a school record with 752 total yards of offense. Robert Riddle threw two late touchdowns for Mercer, which had 174 yards of total offense.

White, a graduate transfer from Arizona State, beat out sophomore David Moore for the starting job less than two weeks ago. White played three games in 2016 before a foot injury sidelined him for the remainder of that year and all of 2017 and he has two years of eligibility.

Memphis coach Mike Norvell was the Sun Devil’s offensive coordinator when White began his college career at ASU.

