Raiders claim 2 linemen off waivers

September 2, 2018 6:49 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have claimed two offensive linemen off waivers to improve their depth at tackle.

The Raiders claimed T.J. Clemmings from Washington and Justin Murray from Cincinnati on Sunday. Oakland cut offensive linemen David Sharpe and Ian Silberman to make room on the 53-man roster.

Clemmings was originally a fourth-round pick by Minnesota in 2015. He has started 32 games in three seasons and played for Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s brother, Jay, last season in Washington.

Murray has not played in an NFL game.

Oakland also signed seven players to the practice squad. They are receivers Marcell Ateman and Saeed Blacknall; tight end Paul Butler; linebacker Jason Cabinda; safety Dallin Leavitt; defensive tackle Gabe Wright; and fullback Ryan Yurachek.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

