Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Rams CB Talib on injured reserve, out until Thanksgiving

September 26, 2018 4:18 pm
 
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have placed cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve, sidelining the veteran until at least Thanksgiving.

The Rams also promoted cornerback Dominique Hatfield from the practice squad Wednesday ahead of their home game against Minnesota on Thursday.

Talib will have surgery on his ankle Thursday after getting hurt during the Rams’ (3-0) victory over the Chargers. Marcus Peters, Talib’s fellow former Pro Bowl cornerback, also injured his calf, but isn’t expected to miss as much time.

Talib is making $11 million in his first season with Los Angeles. He must sit out at least eight weeks, which means he can’t return before the Rams’ 11th game.

Hatfield had three tackles while playing in 11 games last season.

More AP NFL: www.apnews.com/tag/NFL and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

