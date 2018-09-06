Rams, Chargers to start season ticket sales for Inglewood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although the palatial Inglewood NFL stadium is still nearly two years from completion, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are ready to fill it up.

The Rams will begin season ticket sales in about two weeks for more than 50,000 seats in the under-construction stadium at Hollywood Park, the club announced Thursday. The Chargers will put general season tickets on sale in the first week of October.

The Rams began selling the new stadium’s higher-end club seats in March, and chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said they’re moving briskly ahead of the stadium’s 2020 opening. The other 70 percent of the seating goes on sale shortly for its debut season.

