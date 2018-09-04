Rangers 4, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Marte 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|a-Fernandez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Ward 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Blash lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.107
|b-Young Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Briceno c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Hermosillo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|c-Arcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|1
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Andrus ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Profar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.205
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|DeShields cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|1
|7
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|000—2
|6
|0
|Texas
|000
|220
|00x—4
|9
|2
a-flied out for Marte in the 6th. b-struck out for Blash in the 9th. c-popped out for Hermosillo in the 9th.
E_Odor (8), Andrus (7). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 6. 2B_Fletcher (14), Mazara 2 (21), DeShields (13). HR_Ohtani (16), off Minor; Andrus (6), off Heaney; Beltre (9), off Heaney. RBIs_Ohtani (44), Simmons (66), Andrus (31), Mazara 2 (70), Beltre (49). SB_Fletcher (3), Trout (22), Simmons (9), Blash (1). S_DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Ohtani, Simmons, Marte, Ward, Hermosillo); Texas 4 (Odor, Andrus, Beltre, Gallo). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 10; Texas 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Simmons, Trout.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, L, 8-9
|6
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|92
|4.16
|Tazawa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|8.59
|Robles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.02
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 11-7
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|91
|4.31
|Sadzeck, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Perez, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.66
|Martin, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.46
|Leclerc, S, 9-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.74
Minor pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Minor (Trout).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:44. A_17,625 (49,115).
