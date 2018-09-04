Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 4, Angels 2

September 4, 2018 11:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .282
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .276
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Simmons ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .292
Marte 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207
a-Fernandez ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Ward 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Blash lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .107
b-Young Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Briceno c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Hermosillo rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .167
c-Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Totals 34 2 6 2 1 10
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .268
Andrus ss 3 2 1 1 1 0 .272
Mazara rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .267
Beltre 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273
Profar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .205
Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264
DeShields cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .205
Totals 32 4 9 4 1 7
Los Angeles 100 001 000—2 6 0
Texas 000 220 00x—4 9 2

a-flied out for Marte in the 6th. b-struck out for Blash in the 9th. c-popped out for Hermosillo in the 9th.

E_Odor (8), Andrus (7). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 6. 2B_Fletcher (14), Mazara 2 (21), DeShields (13). HR_Ohtani (16), off Minor; Andrus (6), off Heaney; Beltre (9), off Heaney. RBIs_Ohtani (44), Simmons (66), Andrus (31), Mazara 2 (70), Beltre (49). SB_Fletcher (3), Trout (22), Simmons (9), Blash (1). S_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Ohtani, Simmons, Marte, Ward, Hermosillo); Texas 4 (Odor, Andrus, Beltre, Gallo). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 10; Texas 1 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Simmons, Trout.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, L, 8-9 6 7 4 4 1 5 92 4.16
Tazawa 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 8.59
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.02
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, W, 11-7 5 3 2 2 1 7 91 4.31
Sadzeck, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Perez, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 6.66
Martin, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.46
Leclerc, S, 9-13 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.74

Minor pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Minor (Trout).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:44. A_17,625 (49,115).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1862: Union troops discover Confederates' Antietam battle plans