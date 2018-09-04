Rangers 4, Angels 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .282 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .276 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Simmons ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .292 Marte 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207 a-Fernandez ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Ward 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Blash lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .107 b-Young Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Briceno c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Hermosillo rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .167 c-Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Totals 34 2 6 2 1 10

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .268 Andrus ss 3 2 1 1 1 0 .272 Mazara rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .267 Beltre 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273 Profar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .205 Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264 DeShields cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .205 Totals 32 4 9 4 1 7

Los Angeles 100 001 000—2 6 0 Texas 000 220 00x—4 9 2

a-flied out for Marte in the 6th. b-struck out for Blash in the 9th. c-popped out for Hermosillo in the 9th.

E_Odor (8), Andrus (7). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 6. 2B_Fletcher (14), Mazara 2 (21), DeShields (13). HR_Ohtani (16), off Minor; Andrus (6), off Heaney; Beltre (9), off Heaney. RBIs_Ohtani (44), Simmons (66), Andrus (31), Mazara 2 (70), Beltre (49). SB_Fletcher (3), Trout (22), Simmons (9), Blash (1). S_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Ohtani, Simmons, Marte, Ward, Hermosillo); Texas 4 (Odor, Andrus, Beltre, Gallo). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 10; Texas 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Simmons, Trout.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, L, 8-9 6 7 4 4 1 5 92 4.16 Tazawa 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 8.59 Robles 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.02 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, W, 11-7 5 3 2 2 1 7 91 4.31 Sadzeck, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Perez, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 6.66 Martin, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.46 Leclerc, S, 9-13 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.74

Minor pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Minor (Trout).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:44. A_17,625 (49,115).

