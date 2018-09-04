Listen Live Sports

Rangers 4, Angels 2

September 4, 2018 11:08 pm
 
Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher 2b 4 1 3 0 Choo dh 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 2 1 1
Simmons ss 4 0 1 1 Mazara rf 4 0 2 2
J.Marte 1b 2 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 4 1 2 1
Jose.Fr ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Profar 1b 4 0 1 0
Ward 3b 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0
Blash lf 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flf c 3 0 1 0
Yng Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 DShelds cf 2 0 1 0
Briceno c 4 0 0 0
Hrmsllo rf 3 0 1 0
F.Arcia ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 32 4 9 4
Los Angeles 100 001 000—2
Texas 000 220 00x—4

E_Odor (8), Andrus (7). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 6. 2B_Fletcher (14), Mazara 2 (21), DeShields (13). HR_Ohtani (16), Andrus (6), Beltre (9). SB_Fletcher (3), Trout (22), Simmons (9), Blash (1). S_DeShields (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney L,8-9 6 7 4 4 1 5
Tazawa 1 1 0 0 0 0
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 2
Texas
Minor W,11-7 5 3 2 2 1 7
Sadzeck H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Perez H,1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Martin H,13 1 0 0 0 0 0
Leclerc S,9-13 1 0 0 0 0 2

Minor pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Minor (Trout).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:44. A_17,625 (49,115).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

