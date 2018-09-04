Rangers 4, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|J.Marte 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Jose.Fr ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ward 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Blash lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yng Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Briceno c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hrmsllo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|F.Arcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|000—2
|Texas
|000
|220
|00x—4
E_Odor (8), Andrus (7). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 6. 2B_Fletcher (14), Mazara 2 (21), DeShields (13). HR_Ohtani (16), Andrus (6), Beltre (9). SB_Fletcher (3), Trout (22), Simmons (9), Blash (1). S_DeShields (12).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Heaney L,8-9
|6
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Tazawa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|Minor W,11-7
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Sadzeck H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perez H,1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin H,13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leclerc S,9-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Minor pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Minor (Trout).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:44. A_17,625 (49,115).
