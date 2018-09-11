Rangers 5, Angels 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Robinson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Beltre dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Profar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.210
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Alberto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.071
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|5
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Fernandez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Briceno c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|3
|6
|Texas
|040
|000
|010—5
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|100—2
|8
|0
E_Profar (21). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Gallo (23), Ohtani (18), Ward (3). HR_Guzman (15), off Barria. RBIs_Gallo 3 (85), Guzman 2 (56), Ohtani (54), Fernandez (5). SB_Ohtani (9). S_Alberto.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus 2, Chirinos); Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher 2, Upton 2, Simmons, Fernandez). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Chirinos, Trout.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 12-7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|88
|4.19
|Sadzeck, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Claudio, H, 13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|4.87
|Leclerc, S, 10-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|1.71
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria, L, 10-9
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|60
|3.53
|Cole
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|3.25
|Jerez
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|6.30
|Tazawa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|8.22
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-1. HBP_Minor (Upton). PB_Briceno (4).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:10. A_32,891 (45,050).
