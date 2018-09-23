Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 6, Mariners 1

September 23, 2018 6:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303
Cano 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .304
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Maybin lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239
b-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Negron rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .368
Heredia cf 1 0 1 1 2 0 .230
c-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Freitas c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Totals 33 1 6 1 2 4
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Profar 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Andrus ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .253
Beltre 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Odor 2b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .258
Mazara rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .261
Chirinos c 3 2 1 1 0 0 .219
Guzman 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .233
Rua lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .197
Tocci cf 2 0 2 1 0 0 .228
a-Gallo ph-cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .212
Totals 33 6 12 6 1 9
Seattle 001 000 000—1 6 0
Texas 000 004 02x—6 12 0

a-homered for Tocci in the 8th. b-flied out for Maybin in the 9th. c-lined out for Heredia in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 7. 2B_Heredia (12), Andrus (18), Mazara (24). HR_Gallo (39), off Cook. RBIs_Heredia (18), Mazara 2 (76), Chirinos (63), Tocci (5), Gallo 2 (91). SB_Heredia (2). SF_Tocci.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Cano, Seager, Freitas 2); Texas 3 (Profar, Beltre 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 9; Texas 4 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Maybin, Negron, Cruz. GIDP_Choo.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Healy).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc, L, 8-5 5 8 3 3 1 5 81 3.55
Vincent 0 3 1 1 0 0 12 4.14
Pazos 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.91
Festa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.17
Cook 1 1 2 2 0 2 19 5.62
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez 4 2 1 1 0 1 49 6.13
Springs, W, 1-1 2 2 0 0 1 2 35 3.03
Moore, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 6.96
Martin, H, 14 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 4.62
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.62

LeBlanc pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Vincent pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-1, Pazos 3-1, Festa 2-0, Moore 1-0. HBP_LeBlanc (Andrus), Cook (Chirinos). WP_Cook 2.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Mark Carlson.

        When are the best dates to retire?

T_2:56. A_31,269 (49,115).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
10|2 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Final piece is added to brand new Navy aircraft carrier

Today in History

1919: President Wilson suffers a stroke