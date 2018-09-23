Rangers 6, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Maybin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|b-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Negron rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.368
|Heredia cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.230
|c-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Freitas c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|2
|4
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Profar 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Beltre 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Odor 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Chirinos c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Rua lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Tocci cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|a-Gallo ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|33
|6
|12
|6
|1
|9
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Texas
|000
|004
|02x—6
|12
|0
a-homered for Tocci in the 8th. b-flied out for Maybin in the 9th. c-lined out for Heredia in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 7. 2B_Heredia (12), Andrus (18), Mazara (24). HR_Gallo (39), off Cook. RBIs_Heredia (18), Mazara 2 (76), Chirinos (63), Tocci (5), Gallo 2 (91). SB_Heredia (2). SF_Tocci.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Cano, Seager, Freitas 2); Texas 3 (Profar, Beltre 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 9; Texas 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Maybin, Negron, Cruz. GIDP_Choo.
DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Healy).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc, L, 8-5
|5
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|81
|3.55
|Vincent
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.14
|Pazos
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.91
|Festa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.17
|Cook
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|5.62
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|49
|6.13
|Springs, W, 1-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|3.03
|Moore, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|6.96
|Martin, H, 14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.62
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.62
LeBlanc pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Vincent pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-1, Pazos 3-1, Festa 2-0, Moore 1-0. HBP_LeBlanc (Andrus), Cook (Chirinos). WP_Cook 2.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:56. A_31,269 (49,115).
