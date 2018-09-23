Rangers 6, Mariners 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303 Cano 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .304 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221 Maybin lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239 b-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Negron rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .368 Heredia cf 1 0 1 1 2 0 .230 c-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Freitas c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Totals 33 1 6 1 2 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Profar 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Andrus ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .253 Beltre 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Odor 2b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .258 Mazara rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .261 Chirinos c 3 2 1 1 0 0 .219 Guzman 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .233 Rua lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .197 Tocci cf 2 0 2 1 0 0 .228 a-Gallo ph-cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .212 Totals 33 6 12 6 1 9

Seattle 001 000 000—1 6 0 Texas 000 004 02x—6 12 0

a-homered for Tocci in the 8th. b-flied out for Maybin in the 9th. c-lined out for Heredia in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 7. 2B_Heredia (12), Andrus (18), Mazara (24). HR_Gallo (39), off Cook. RBIs_Heredia (18), Mazara 2 (76), Chirinos (63), Tocci (5), Gallo 2 (91). SB_Heredia (2). SF_Tocci.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Cano, Seager, Freitas 2); Texas 3 (Profar, Beltre 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 9; Texas 4 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Maybin, Negron, Cruz. GIDP_Choo.

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Healy).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc, L, 8-5 5 8 3 3 1 5 81 3.55 Vincent 0 3 1 1 0 0 12 4.14 Pazos 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.91 Festa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.17 Cook 1 1 2 2 0 2 19 5.62 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez 4 2 1 1 0 1 49 6.13 Springs, W, 1-1 2 2 0 0 1 2 35 3.03 Moore, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 6.96 Martin, H, 14 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 4.62 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.62

LeBlanc pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Vincent pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-1, Pazos 3-1, Festa 2-0, Moore 1-0. HBP_LeBlanc (Andrus), Cook (Chirinos). WP_Cook 2.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:56. A_31,269 (49,115).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.