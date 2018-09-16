Rangers 6, Padres 3

Texas San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi DShelds cf 4 0 1 0 Myers 3b 4 1 1 0 Choo rf 4 0 1 1 F.Reyes rf 4 1 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 4 1 2 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 3 Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 2 0 Profar 1b 4 1 1 0 Galvis 2b 3 0 2 0 Gallo lf 4 2 1 1 Javy.Gr ss 3 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 3 1 1 3 Lauer p 1 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Rua ph 1 0 0 0 Jo.Cstl p 0 0 0 0 Jurado p 0 0 0 0 Stock p 0 0 0 0 Knr-Flf ph 1 1 1 1 Pirela ph 0 0 0 0 M.Perez p 0 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 W.Clhun ph 1 0 0 0 Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 Sadzeck p 0 0 0 0 M.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 Jnkwski cf 4 0 0 0 Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 32 3 8 3

Texas 010 005 000—6 San Diego 003 000 000—3

DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 8. 2B_Beltre 2 (20), R.Chirinos (15), Kiner-Falefa (18), Myers (21). HR_Gallo (37), Hosmer (17). S_Jurado (1), Lauer (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jurado W,3-5 4 7 3 3 2 3 Perez H,2 2 0 0 0 2 0 Sadzeck H,4 1 0 0 0 1 2 Leclerc S,11-15 1 0 0 0 0 1 San Diego Lauer 5 3 2 2 1 4 Wingenter 0 0 1 1 1 0 Castillo L,2-3 BS,1 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 Stock 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Strahm 2 1 0 0 0 2 Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 1

Lauer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Wingenter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Lauer (Choo), by Lauer (Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:10. A_28,833 (42,445).

