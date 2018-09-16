Rangers 6, Padres 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Profar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Gallo lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.216
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Rua ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Jurado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kiner-Falefa ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Perez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Sadzeck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Leclerc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|3
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Myers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Reyes rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Galvis 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Guerra ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Lauer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pirela ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Mejia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jankowski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|5
|7
|Texas
|010
|005
|000—6
|9
|0
|San Diego
|003
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Claudio in the 2nd. b-doubled for Jurado in the 6th. c-walked for Stock in the 6th. d-grounded out for Perez in the 8th. e-struck out for Strahm in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 8. 2B_Beltre 2 (20), Chirinos (15), Kiner-Falefa (18), Myers (21). HR_Gallo (37), off Lauer; Hosmer (17), off Jurado. RBIs_Choo (62), Gallo (87), Chirinos 3 (61), Kiner-Falefa (33), Hosmer 3 (65). S_Jurado, Lauer.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Choo, Andrus, Odor 2, Gallo); San Diego 5 (Hosmer, Guerra, Lauer, Jankowski 2). RISP_Texas 4 for 16; San Diego 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Beltre, Renfroe. GIDP_Hosmer, Jankowski.
DP_Texas 2 (Odor, Andrus, Profar), (Profar, Andrus, Odor).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Claudio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.79
|Jurado, W, 3-5
|4
|7
|3
|3
|2
|3
|85
|7.01
|Perez, H, 2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|6.55
|Sadzeck, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0.00
|Leclerc, S, 11-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.65
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|81
|4.74
|Wingenter
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|4.50
|Castillo, L, 2-3, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|24
|3.21
|Stock
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.27
|Strahm
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|2.06
|Diaz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.79
Lauer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Wingenter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 2-1, Stock 2-0. HBP_Lauer 2 (Choo,Chirinos).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:10. A_28,833 (42,445).
