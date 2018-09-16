Rangers 6, Padres 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .209 Choo rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .270 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .258 Beltre 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .275 Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Profar 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .256 Gallo lf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .209 Chirinos c 3 1 1 3 0 0 .216 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Rua ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Jurado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kiner-Falefa ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .265 Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Sadzeck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 6 9 6 3 8

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Myers 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .255 Reyes rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .270 Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250 Hedges c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .245 Galvis 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .233 Guerra ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200 Lauer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Pirela ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jankowski cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Totals 32 3 8 3 5 7

Texas 010 005 000—6 9 0 San Diego 003 000 000—3 8 0

a-struck out for Claudio in the 2nd. b-doubled for Jurado in the 6th. c-walked for Stock in the 6th. d-grounded out for Perez in the 8th. e-struck out for Strahm in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 8. 2B_Beltre 2 (20), Chirinos (15), Kiner-Falefa (18), Myers (21). HR_Gallo (37), off Lauer; Hosmer (17), off Jurado. RBIs_Choo (62), Gallo (87), Chirinos 3 (61), Kiner-Falefa (33), Hosmer 3 (65). S_Jurado, Lauer.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Choo, Andrus, Odor 2, Gallo); San Diego 5 (Hosmer, Guerra, Lauer, Jankowski 2). RISP_Texas 4 for 16; San Diego 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Beltre, Renfroe. GIDP_Hosmer, Jankowski.

DP_Texas 2 (Odor, Andrus, Profar), (Profar, Andrus, Odor).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.79 Jurado, W, 3-5 4 7 3 3 2 3 85 7.01 Perez, H, 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 25 6.55 Sadzeck, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00 Leclerc, S, 11-15 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.65 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer 5 3 2 2 1 4 81 4.74 Wingenter 0 0 1 1 1 0 6 4.50 Castillo, L, 2-3, BS, 1-1 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 24 3.21 Stock 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.27 Strahm 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 2.06 Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.79

Lauer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Wingenter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 2-1, Stock 2-0. HBP_Lauer 2 (Choo,Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:10. A_28,833 (42,445).

