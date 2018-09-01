Rangers 7, Twins 4

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .278 Forsythe 2b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .247 Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227 Garver c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Astudillo c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Cave cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .263 Austin dh 3 0 1 1 1 2 .238 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Totals 33 4 8 3 2 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .275 DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Odor 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .268 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .263 Beltre dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .271 Profar 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .254 Gallo cf-lf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .207 Guzman 1b 2 1 1 3 1 0 .235 Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Totals 30 7 5 6 3 7

Minnesota 110 010 010—4 8 2 Texas 040 110 10x—7 5 0

E_Vasquez 2 (2). LOB_Minnesota 4, Texas 2. 2B_Mauer (23), Forsythe (15), Cave (11). HR_Cave (9), off Gallardo; Mazara (18), off Berrios; Guzman (14), off Berrios; Beltre (8), off Berrios; Odor (18), off Drake. RBIs_Forsythe (23), Cave (29), Austin (34), Odor (61), Mazara (65), Beltre (48), Guzman 3 (52).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Garver); Texas 1 (Beltre). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Texas 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Polanco, Mazara. GIDP_Polanco, Grossman.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman), (Andrus, Guzman).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios, L, 11-10 4 3 5 5 3 6 88 3.92 Vasquez 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 16 0.00 Busenitz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 4.50 Drake 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 5.98 Reed 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.70 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallardo, W, 8-3 5 6 3 3 1 1 84 5.97 Curtis, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.74 Sadzeck, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 Springs, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.55 Martin 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 4.72 Leclerc, S, 8-12 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.78

Gallardo pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Busenitz 1-0, Curtis 1-0, Sadzeck 2-0. WP_Gallardo.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Alan Porter; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:52. A_32,175 (49,115).

