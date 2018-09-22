Rangers 8, Mariners 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Cano 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Span lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Gamel rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|Gordon 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|28
|3
|9
|3
|3
|2
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Profar 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Andrus ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Beltre 3b
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.276
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Gallo cf-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.211
|Calhoun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|a-DeShields ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|25
|8
|9
|7
|3
|4
|Seattle
|000
|011
|1—3
|9
|1
|Texas
|303
|101
|x—8
|9
|0
a-struck out for Calhoun in the 6th.
E_Gamel (3). LOB_Seattle 8, Texas 3. 2B_Haniger (35), Zunino (15), Profar 2 (35). 3B_Gordon (7). HR_Beltre (14), off Ramirez; Gallo (38), off Pazos. RBIs_Haniger (91), Segura (61), Zunino (43), Beltre 5 (61), Gallo 2 (89).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Haniger, Seager, Gordon); Texas 2 (Calhoun 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Texas 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Cano, Haniger, Cruz. GIDP_Cruz, Chirinos, Calhoun.
DP_Seattle 2 (Gordon, Segura, Cano), (Segura, Gordon, Cano); Texas 1 (Beltre, Odor, Profar).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez, L, 2-4
|2
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|2
|58
|6.50
|Elias
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|43
|2.93
|Pazos
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.96
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sadzeck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|0.00
|Jurado, W, 4-5
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|75
|6.66
|Butler
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|6.20
|Claudio
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.59
Butler pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Elias 1-1, Claudio 1-0. HBP_Ramirez (Choo). WP_Butler.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:17. A_29,420 (49,115).
