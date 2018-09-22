Rangers 8, Mariners 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .284 Segura ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .305 Cano 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .295 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Span lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Gamel rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Zunino c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .197 Gordon 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .269 Totals 28 3 9 3 3 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 3 2 1 0 0 0 .269 Profar 1b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .256 Andrus ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .252 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Beltre 3b 3 2 2 5 0 1 .276 Odor 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .258 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Gallo cf-lf 1 1 1 2 2 0 .211 Calhoun lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .239 a-DeShields ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Totals 25 8 9 7 3 4

Seattle 000 011 1—3 9 1 Texas 303 101 x—8 9 0

a-struck out for Calhoun in the 6th.

E_Gamel (3). LOB_Seattle 8, Texas 3. 2B_Haniger (35), Zunino (15), Profar 2 (35). 3B_Gordon (7). HR_Beltre (14), off Ramirez; Gallo (38), off Pazos. RBIs_Haniger (91), Segura (61), Zunino (43), Beltre 5 (61), Gallo 2 (89).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Haniger, Seager, Gordon); Texas 2 (Calhoun 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Texas 3 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Cano, Haniger, Cruz. GIDP_Cruz, Chirinos, Calhoun.

DP_Seattle 2 (Gordon, Segura, Cano), (Segura, Gordon, Cano); Texas 1 (Beltre, Odor, Profar).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ramirez, L, 2-4 2 2-3 4 6 6 2 2 58 6.50 Elias 2 1-3 4 1 0 1 1 43 2.93 Pazos 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.96 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sadzeck 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 0.00 Jurado, W, 4-5 5 6 2 2 1 2 75 6.66 Butler 0 2 1 1 0 0 8 6.20 Claudio 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.59

Butler pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Elias 1-1, Claudio 1-0. HBP_Ramirez (Choo). WP_Butler.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:17. A_29,420 (49,115).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.