Rangers-Devils Sum

N.Y. Rangers 1 1 1 1—4 New Jersey 2 0 1 0—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Lappin 1 (Pietila, Gryba), 5:14. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Andersson 1, 14:00 (sh). 3, New Jersey, Quenneville 1 (Boyle, Smith), 14:52 (pp).

Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 1 (Hayes), 9:12 (pp).

Third Period_5, New Jersey, Lappin 2 (Smith, M.McLeod), 5:24 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Andersson 2 (Kreider, Hayes), 6:07 (pp).

Overtime_7, N.Y. Rangers, Pionk 1 (Fast, Buchnevich), 1:20.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 5-11-7-5_28. New Jersey 11-7-9_27.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 2 of 6; New Jersey 2 of 7.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 0-0-0 (18 shots-16 saves), Mazanec 1-0-0 (9-8). New Jersey, Johnson 0-0-1 (12-10), Kinkaid 0-0-0 (16-14).

A_11,386 (16,514). T_2:32.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, James Tobias.

