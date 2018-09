Rangers-Devils Sums

By The Associated Press

N.Y. Rangers 1 1 1 1—4 New Jersey 2 0 1 0—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Lappin 1 (Pietila, Gryba), 5:14. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Andersson 1, 14:00 (sh). 3, New Jersey, Quenneville 1 (Boyle, Smith), 14:52 (pp). Penalties_Nieves, NYR, (holding), 1:41; O’Gara, NYR, Major (fighting), 5:34; Quenneville, NJ, Major (fighting), 5:34; Quenneville, NJ, served by Tangradi, (cross checking), 5:34; Meskanen, NYR, (slashing), 10:51; Fogarty, NYR, (holding), 13:10; Iakovlev, NJ, (slashing), 19:00.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 1 (Hayes), 9:12 (pp). Penalties_Rooney, NJ, (hooking), 0:17; Rooney, NJ, (hooking), 9:09; Lindqvist, NYR, (tripping), 10:13; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Lindqvist (too many men on the ice), 13:01; Lindqvist, NYR, (high sticking), 19:20.

Third Period_5, New Jersey, Lappin 2 (Smith, M.McLeod), 5:24 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Andersson 2 (Kreider, Hayes), 6:07 (pp). Penalties_DeAngelo, NYR, (interference), 4:20; Gryba, NJ, (hooking), 5:42; Iakovlev, NJ, (slashing), 8:24.

Overtime_7, N.Y. Rangers, Pionk 1 (Fast, Buchnevich), 1:20. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 5-11-7-5_28. New Jersey 11-7-9_27.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 2 of 6; New Jersey 2 of 7.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 0-0-0 (18 shots-16 saves), Mazanec 1-0-0 (9-8). New Jersey, Johnson 0-0-1 (12-10), Kinkaid 0-0-0 (16-14).

A_11,386 (16,514). T_2:32.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, James Tobias.

