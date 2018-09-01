Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ravens rookie kicker hospitalized after apparent assault

September 1, 2018 5:49 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A rookie Baltimore Ravens kicker from Norway has been hospitalized after an apparent assault in an impoverished Baltimore neighborhood.

Police and the team confirmed that Kaare Vedvik was injured early Saturday. The Ravens said Vedvik was being treated for head injuries.

T.J. Smith, a city police spokesman, said in a statement that police were investigating.

Smith said Vedvik was found suffering from “upper-body injuries” around 4 a.m. in northeast Baltimore and was taken to a hospital. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The statement said it was unclear how Vedvik’s injuries occurred. No arrests have been made.

Vedvik was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Saturday. He made a 56-yard field goal in the Ravens’ preseason finale on Thursday, but would have been a long shot to make the roster with Justin Tucker as the longtime starter at kicker.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

