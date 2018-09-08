Rays 10, Orioles 5

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .270 Rickard rf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .249 Villar 2b 2 0 2 3 2 0 .269 Mancini dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Beckham ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .225 Sisco c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Nunez 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .235 Andreoli lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .205 d-Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Totals 34 5 11 5 3 10

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .302 Wendle 3b-2b 3 0 0 2 0 0 .294 Pham lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .257 Choi dh 2 0 1 1 0 1 .275 b-Cron ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 1 .255 Kiermaier cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .220 Adames ss 4 2 2 0 0 2 .262 Bauers 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .194 Lowe 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .261 a-Duffy ph-3b 2 1 2 2 0 0 .297 Ciuffo c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .308 c-Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Sucre c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Totals 35 10 14 7 1 7

Baltimore 001 200 200— 5 11 1 Tampa Bay 410 002 30x—10 14 1

a-singled for Lowe in the 6th. b-singled for Choi in the 7th. c-struck out for Ciuffo in the 7th. d-struck out for Andreoli in the 9th.

E_Nunez (10), Duffy (13). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Rickard (7), Choi (13), Adames (6), Lowe (4). 3B_Pham (3). HR_Nunez (5), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Villar 3 (41), Nunez 2 (14), Smith (36), Wendle 2 (51), Choi (24), Bauers (37), Duffy 2 (42). SB_Rickard (4), Villar 2 (26), Smith (30), Wendle (13). CS_Villar (4), Bauers (5). SF_Wendle, Choi. S_Wendle, Bauers.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Davis); Tampa Bay 5 (Wendle, Pham, Choi 2, Kiermaier). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Rickard, Mancini.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Bauers), (Duffy, Wendle, Bauers).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess, L, 3-10 5 7 6 2 0 3 86 5.17 Scott 1 3 1 1 0 1 19 5.80 Fry 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 27 4.00 Wright Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 5.66 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.57 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.40 Yarbrough, W, 14-5 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 3 58 3.78 Stanek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.65 Kolarek, H, 6 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 28 3.67 Roe 0 2 1 1 0 0 9 3.98 Alvarado, H, 29 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.17 Schultz 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.86 Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 7.18

Hess pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Roe pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1, Wright Jr. 2-1, Stanek 1-0, Roe 1-1, Alvarado 2-0. HBP_Hess (Ciuffo), Roe (Mancini). WP_Hess, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Nic Lentz; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:00. A_10,275 (42,735).

