Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 10, Orioles 5

September 8, 2018 9:29 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .270
Rickard rf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .249
Villar 2b 2 0 2 3 2 0 .269
Mancini dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Beckham ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .225
Sisco c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Nunez 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .235
Andreoli lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .205
d-Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Totals 34 5 11 5 3 10
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .302
Wendle 3b-2b 3 0 0 2 0 0 .294
Pham lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .257
Choi dh 2 0 1 1 0 1 .275
b-Cron ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 1 .255
Kiermaier cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .220
Adames ss 4 2 2 0 0 2 .262
Bauers 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .194
Lowe 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .261
a-Duffy ph-3b 2 1 2 2 0 0 .297
Ciuffo c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .308
c-Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Sucre c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Totals 35 10 14 7 1 7
Baltimore 001 200 200— 5 11 1
Tampa Bay 410 002 30x—10 14 1

a-singled for Lowe in the 6th. b-singled for Choi in the 7th. c-struck out for Ciuffo in the 7th. d-struck out for Andreoli in the 9th.

E_Nunez (10), Duffy (13). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Rickard (7), Choi (13), Adames (6), Lowe (4). 3B_Pham (3). HR_Nunez (5), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Villar 3 (41), Nunez 2 (14), Smith (36), Wendle 2 (51), Choi (24), Bauers (37), Duffy 2 (42). SB_Rickard (4), Villar 2 (26), Smith (30), Wendle (13). CS_Villar (4), Bauers (5). SF_Wendle, Choi. S_Wendle, Bauers.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Davis); Tampa Bay 5 (Wendle, Pham, Choi 2, Kiermaier). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 4 for 13.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Rickard, Mancini.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Bauers), (Duffy, Wendle, Bauers).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess, L, 3-10 5 7 6 2 0 3 86 5.17
Scott 1 3 1 1 0 1 19 5.80
Fry 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 27 4.00
Wright Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 5.66
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.57
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.40
Yarbrough, W, 14-5 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 3 58 3.78
Stanek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.65
Kolarek, H, 6 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 28 3.67
Roe 0 2 1 1 0 0 9 3.98
Alvarado, H, 29 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.17
Schultz 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.86
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 7.18

Hess pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Roe pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1, Wright Jr. 2-1, Stanek 1-0, Roe 1-1, Alvarado 2-0. HBP_Hess (Ciuffo), Roe (Mancini). WP_Hess, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Nic Lentz; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:00. A_10,275 (42,735).

        On DoD: Why the Army decided traditional white papers, RFIs wouldn’t work for its latest AI challenge

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise