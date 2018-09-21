Rays 11, Blue Jays 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .301 Velazquez rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Duffy 3b 5 2 1 0 1 2 .299 Choi dh 3 2 2 0 0 0 .267 b-Meadows ph-dh 3 2 3 3 0 0 .304 Pham lf 3 1 2 2 2 0 .273 Wendle 2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .302 Adames ss 5 0 1 1 1 2 .267 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .222 Bauers 1b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .201 Ciuffo c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .200 a-Cron ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .255 Sucre c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Totals 40 11 15 8 8 12

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Alford rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Gurriel Jr. ss 4 2 3 2 0 0 .292 Morales dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 c-Jansen ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Davis cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .372 Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .241 Solarte 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Urena 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Travis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232 McGuire c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Totals 33 3 7 3 1 5

Tampa Bay 200 114 300—11 15 0 Toronto 100 200 000— 3 7 2

a-singled for Ciuffo in the 6th. b-singled for Choi in the 6th. c-grounded out for Morales in the 9th.

E_Tellez (1), Barnes (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 4. 2B_Smith (25), Choi (14), Wendle (30), Bauers (21), Meadows (9). 3B_Pham (5). HR_Gurriel Jr. (10), off Castillo; Gurriel Jr. (11), off Beeks; Grichuk (24), off Beeks. RBIs_Smith (38), Pham 2 (59), Wendle (56), Adames (31), Meadows 3 (16), Gurriel Jr. 2 (34), Grichuk (55). SB_Meadows (5). SF_Pham.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Duffy 2, Adames, Kiermaier 2, Bauers 2); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Urena). RISP_Tampa Bay 8 for 21; Toronto 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Smith. GIDP_Smith, Adames.

DP_Toronto 2 (Travis, Gurriel Jr., Tellez), (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Tellez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.25 Beeks, W, 5-1 3 2 2 2 1 2 47 5.36 Kolarek 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 28 3.82 Wood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.58 Pruitt, S, 3-4 3 3 0 0 0 0 38 4.57 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Reid-Foley, L, 2-4 4 6 4 2 4 5 95 5.40 Fernandez 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 26 4.15 Leiter Jr. 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 14 8.06 Guerrieri 2-3 2 3 3 2 2 36 4.91 Barnes 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 31 5.80 Petricka 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.78

Reid-Foley pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wood 1-0, Fernandez 1-1, Leiter Jr. 2-2, Guerrieri 2-1, Barnes 2-2. HBP_Guerrieri (Smith), Petricka (Wendle). WP_Guerrieri. PB_Sucre (5).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:20. A_21,167 (53,506).

