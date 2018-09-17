Rays 3, Rangers 0

|Tampa Bay
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|W.Clhun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Knr-Flf c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ciuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cron ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|100—3
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Andrus (10). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Texas 6. 2B_Wendle (25), Kiermaier (12). HR_Choi (10). SB_Odor (12). CS_M.Smith (12). SF_Bauers (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow W,2-6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Kolarek H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado H,30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romo S,22-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Texas
|Sampson L,0-2
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Curtis
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Perez
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by Glasnow (Odor). WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:41. A_21,840 (49,115).
