Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 3, Rangers 0

September 17, 2018 11:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .302
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Choi dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .267
Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .292
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .268
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Bauers 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .197
Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .208
a-Cron ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Sucre c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Totals 31 3 8 3 4 6
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267
Beltre 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Robinson cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .179
b-DeShields ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Totals 29 0 2 0 3 11
Tampa Bay 100 001 100—3 8 0
Texas 000 000 000—0 2 1

a-pinch hit for Ciuffo in the 7th. b-struck out for Robinson in the 8th.

E_Andrus (10). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Texas 6. 2B_Wendle (25), Kiermaier (12). HR_Choi (10), off Sampson. RBIs_Choi 2 (31), Bauers (44). SB_Odor (12). CS_Smith (12). SF_Bauers.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Pham, Adames); Texas 3 (Beltre 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 8; Texas 0 for 2.

Advertisement

GIDP_Pham, Lowe.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, W, 2-6 6 2 0 0 2 6 86 4.22
Kolarek, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.06
Alvarado, H, 30 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.05
Romo, S, 22-29 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 3.30
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson, L, 0-2 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 2 84 4.09
Curtis 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 17 4.15
Perez 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 27 6.33

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 2-0. HBP_Glasnow (Odor). WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:41. A_21,840 (49,115).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard marks 100th anniversary of sinking of USS Tampa

Today in History

2007: NASA sends Dawn probe on mission to orbit Ceres