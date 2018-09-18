Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 4, Rangers 0

September 18, 2018 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wendle 2b 5 1 4 1 DShelds cf 4 0 1 0
M.Duffy 3b 5 0 2 0 Profar 1b 4 0 0 0
Choi dh 4 0 1 1 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
Pham lf 4 0 2 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0
Lowe rf 3 0 1 0 Beltre dh 4 0 0 0
C.Gomez ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Knr-Flf 3b 2 0 1 0
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 1 0
Krmaier cf 4 1 1 0 Rua lf 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 5 1 1 2 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0
Sucre c 4 1 3 0
Totals 39 4 15 4 Totals 30 0 4 0
Tampa Bay 000 300 100—4
Texas 000 000 000—0

E_Adames (14). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Texas 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Texas 5. 2B_Wendle 2 (27), Sucre (5), Alberto (1). HR_Adames (10). SB_C.Gomez (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell W,20-5 5 1 0 0 2 5
Roe H,27 1 1 0 0 0 0
Beeks 2 2 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Gallardo L,8-6 5 8 3 3 3 3
Moore 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Claudio 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Butler 0 1 0 0 0 0
Pelham 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Sadzeck 1 1 0 0 0 1

Butler pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Gallardo (Cron), by Sadzeck (Gomez).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:04. A_23,523 (49,115).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation