Rays 5, Blue Jays 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf-cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .299 Pham lf 2 2 1 0 2 0 .273 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Cron dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .257 Wendle ss 2 1 1 1 2 0 .301 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .233 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220 a-Meadows ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Sucre c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215 Totals 31 5 5 5 5 7

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Gurriel Jr. ss 4 0 0 1 0 3 .282 Diaz 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Pillar cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .249 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .373 Hernandez dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .239 b-Smoak ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Jansen c 2 1 2 0 1 0 .267 c-Morales ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .252 1-Alford pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Urena 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .266 Totals 34 2 8 2 2 11

Tampa Bay 000 101 030—5 5 1 Toronto 000 000 020—2 8 1

a-pinch hit for Kiermaier in the 8th. b-lined out for Hernandez in the 9th. c-singled for Jansen in the 9th.

1-ran for Morales in the 9th.

E_Wendle (7), Tellez (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Cron (27), Wendle (31). HR_Cron (28), off Biagini; Lowe (6), off Fernandez. RBIs_Cron 2 (70), Wendle (57), Lowe 2 (21), Gurriel Jr. (35), Diaz (54). SB_Pham (13), Hernandez (4). CS_Pillar (3). S_Duffy.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe 2); Toronto 2 (Urena 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 6; Toronto 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Cron, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Bauers.

DP_Toronto 1 (Diaz, Gurriel Jr., Tellez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, W, 21-5 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 11 100 1.90 Roe, H, 28 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.51 Kittredge 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 10 6.69 Stanek, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.70 Romo, S, 23-31 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 3.66 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Borucki, L, 4-5 7 3 2 2 4 7 101 3.76 Biagini 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 11 5.77 Fernandez 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 11 6.00 Paulino 1 0 0 0 0 0 19 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Roe 1-0, Stanek 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:41. A_23,944 (53,506).

