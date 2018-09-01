Rays 5, Indians 3

Tampa Bay Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Wendle 2b 5 1 2 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 5 1 2 2 Brntley lf 4 0 2 0 Choi dh 5 0 3 0 J.Rmirz 3b 3 0 1 0 Pham lf-cf 5 1 1 1 Encrnco 1b 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 1 1 Y.Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 C.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0 Guyer cf 3 1 1 0 Adames ss 2 0 1 0 Kipnis ph 1 1 1 1 Bauers 1b 3 0 1 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 1 2 1 Sucre c 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 1 1 Lowe rf-lf 4 2 2 1 E.Gnzal 2b 3 0 1 0 Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 5 13 5 Totals 34 3 9 3

Tampa Bay 000 004 001—5 Cleveland 020 000 001—3

E_M.Duffy (12), Adames (12). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Wendle (20), M.Duffy (19), Choi 2 (11), Pham (14), Bauers (17), M.Cabrera (11), Gomes (22). HR_Lowe (2), Kipnis (14). SB_Brantley 2 (10), Encarnacion (3). CS_Adames (4), Guyer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Snell W,17-5 6 2-3 8 2 1 1 9 Alvarado H,27 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Roe H,25 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Kolarek S,2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Cleveland Bieber L,8-3 5 1-3 9 4 4 0 4 Olson 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Perez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Otero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Edwards 1 1 0 0 2 1 Tomlin 1 2 1 1 0 1

Alvarado pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

Advertisement

T_3:13. A_31,816 (35,225).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.