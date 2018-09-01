Rays 5, Indians 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wendle 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .296 Duffy 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .297 Choi dh 5 0 3 0 0 1 .273 Pham lf-cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .252 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .198 Gomez rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Adames ss 2 0 1 0 2 1 .254 Bauers 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .202 Sucre c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Lowe rf-lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .231 Totals 37 5 13 5 3 8

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Brantley lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .305 Ramirez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .288 Encarnacion 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234 Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296 Guyer cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .191 a-Kipnis ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .229 Cabrera rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .282 Gomes c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .257 Gonzalez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286 b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Totals 34 3 9 3 2 10

Tampa Bay 000 004 001—5 13 2 Cleveland 020 000 001—3 9 0

a-homered for Guyer in the 9th. b-grounded out for Gonzalez in the 9th.

E_Duffy (12), Adames (12). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Wendle (20), Duffy (19), Choi 2 (11), Pham (14), Bauers (17), Cabrera (11), Gomes (22). HR_Lowe (2), off Tomlin; Kipnis (14), off Roe. RBIs_Duffy 2 (37), Pham (48), Kiermaier (21), Lowe (9), Cabrera (29), Gomes (41), Kipnis (57). SB_Brantley 2 (10), Encarnacion (3). CS_Adames (4), Guyer (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Pham, Sucre 4); Cleveland 3 (Diaz 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 10; Cleveland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Choi, Encarnacion. GIDP_Encarnacion 2.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Wendle, Bauers), (Adames, Wendle, Bauers); Cleveland 1 (Encarnacion, Bieber).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, W, 17-5 6 2-3 8 2 1 1 9 101 2.02 Alvarado, H, 27 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.22 Roe, H, 25 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 19 3.77 Kolarek, S, 2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.91 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, L, 8-3 5 1-3 9 4 4 0 4 81 4.66 Olson 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 11 6.33 Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.57 Perez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.08 Otero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.62 Edwards 1 1 0 0 2 1 22 0.00 Tomlin 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 6.83

Alvarado pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0, Roe 2-0, Olson 1-1, Cimber 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:13. A_31,816 (35,225).

