Rays 5, Indians 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.297
|Choi dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Pham lf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.198
|Gomez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Lowe rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|37
|5
|13
|5
|3
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Encarnacion 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Diaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Guyer cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|a-Kipnis ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|000
|004
|001—5
|13
|2
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|001—3
|9
|0
a-homered for Guyer in the 9th. b-grounded out for Gonzalez in the 9th.
E_Duffy (12), Adames (12). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Wendle (20), Duffy (19), Choi 2 (11), Pham (14), Bauers (17), Cabrera (11), Gomes (22). HR_Lowe (2), off Tomlin; Kipnis (14), off Roe. RBIs_Duffy 2 (37), Pham (48), Kiermaier (21), Lowe (9), Cabrera (29), Gomes (41), Kipnis (57). SB_Brantley 2 (10), Encarnacion (3). CS_Adames (4), Guyer (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Pham, Sucre 4); Cleveland 3 (Diaz 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 10; Cleveland 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Choi, Encarnacion. GIDP_Encarnacion 2.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Wendle, Bauers), (Adames, Wendle, Bauers); Cleveland 1 (Encarnacion, Bieber).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 17-5
|6
|2-3
|8
|2
|1
|1
|9
|101
|2.02
|Alvarado, H, 27
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.22
|Roe, H, 25
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.77
|Kolarek, S, 2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.91
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 8-3
|5
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|0
|4
|81
|4.66
|Olson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|6.33
|Cimber
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.57
|Perez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.08
|Otero
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.62
|Edwards
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|0.00
|Tomlin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|6.83
Alvarado pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0, Roe 2-0, Olson 1-1, Cimber 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:13. A_31,816 (35,225).
