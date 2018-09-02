Rays 6, Indians 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Pham cf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.263
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Velazquez cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gomez rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Moore c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Totals
|37
|6
|13
|6
|4
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Diaz dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.151
|Haase c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Allen cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|2
|7
|Tampa Bay
|010
|100
|400—6
|13
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|103—4
|6
|0
E_Kolarek (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 3. 2B_Wendle (21), Cron (25), Lowe 2 (3), Moore (1), Brantley (34), Cabrera (12). 3B_Pham (1). HR_Lowe (3), off Carrasco; Cron (26), off Carrasco. RBIs_Wendle (49), Pham (49), Cron (61), Lowe 3 (12), Ramirez (95), Diaz (9), Cabrera 2 (31). CS_Allen (2). S_Moore.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Bauers, Moore); Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Allen). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Cleveland 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Brantley. LIDP_Lowe. GIDP_Pham, Alonso.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Adames, Cron); Cleveland 2 (Cabrera, Ramirez), (Alonso, Lindor, Cimber).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.64
|Yarbrough, W, 13-5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|67
|3.68
|Kolarek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.60
|Wood
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|4.45
|Alvarado, S, 7-10
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.20
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 16-8
|6
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|9
|107
|3.52
|Ramirez
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|15
|4.81
|Olson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6.23
|Cimber
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.51
|Tomlin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.71
Castillo pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd.
Yarbrough pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Yarbrough 1-0, Kolarek 1-0, Alvarado 2-2, Ramirez 1-1, Olson 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:10. A_26,535 (35,225).
