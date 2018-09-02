Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rays 6, Indians 4

September 2, 2018 7:33 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Wendle 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .298
Pham cf-lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .254
Choi dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .272
Cron 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .256
Lowe 2b 5 1 3 3 0 0 .263
Adames ss 4 0 2 0 1 1 .258
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200
Velazquez cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gomez rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .218
Moore c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .222
Totals 37 6 13 6 4 11
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284
Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .304
Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .289
Diaz dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .310
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Cabrera rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .282
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Perez c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .151
Haase c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Allen cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Totals 32 4 6 4 2 7
Tampa Bay 010 100 400—6 13 1
Cleveland 000 000 103—4 6 0

E_Kolarek (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 3. 2B_Wendle (21), Cron (25), Lowe 2 (3), Moore (1), Brantley (34), Cabrera (12). 3B_Pham (1). HR_Lowe (3), off Carrasco; Cron (26), off Carrasco. RBIs_Wendle (49), Pham (49), Cron (61), Lowe 3 (12), Ramirez (95), Diaz (9), Cabrera 2 (31). CS_Allen (2). S_Moore.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Bauers, Moore); Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Allen). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Cleveland 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Brantley. LIDP_Lowe. GIDP_Pham, Alonso.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Adames, Cron); Cleveland 2 (Cabrera, Ramirez), (Alonso, Lindor, Cimber).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.64
Yarbrough, W, 13-5 5 2 1 1 1 3 67 3.68
Kolarek 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 3.60
Wood 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 12 4.45
Alvarado, S, 7-10 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.20
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, L, 16-8 6 1-3 9 5 5 2 9 107 3.52
Ramirez 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 15 4.81
Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 6.23
Cimber 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.51
Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 6.71

Castillo pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd.

Yarbrough pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Yarbrough 1-0, Kolarek 1-0, Alvarado 2-2, Ramirez 1-1, Olson 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:10. A_26,535 (35,225).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

