Rays 6, Indians 4

Tampa Bay Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Wendle 3b 5 1 2 1 Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 Pham cf-lf 5 1 2 1 Brntley lf 4 1 1 0 Choi dh 4 1 1 0 J.Rmirz 3b 3 1 1 1 Cron 1b 5 1 2 1 Y.Diaz dh 4 1 2 1 Lowe 2b 5 1 3 3 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 2 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 0 1 2 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Vlzquez cf 0 0 0 0 R.Perez c 1 0 0 0 C.Gomez rf 3 1 0 0 Haase c 1 0 0 0 Ad.More c 3 0 1 0 G.Allen cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 37 6 13 6 Totals 32 4 6 4

Tampa Bay 010 100 400—6 Cleveland 000 000 103—4

E_Kolarek (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 3. 2B_Wendle (21), Cron (25), Lowe 2 (3), Ad.Moore (1), Brantley (34), M.Cabrera (12). 3B_Pham (1). HR_Cron (26), Lowe (3). CS_G.Allen (2). S_Ad.Moore (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 1 Yarbrough W,13-5 5 2 1 1 1 3 Kolarek 2 0 0 0 0 1 Wood 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 Alvarado S,7-10 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Cleveland Carrasco L,16-8 6 1-3 9 5 5 2 9 Ramirez 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Cimber 1 2 0 0 0 0 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1

D.Castillo pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd

Yarbrough pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:10. A_26,535 (35,225).

