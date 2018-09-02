Rays 6, Indians 4

|Tampa Bay
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wendle 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pham cf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Y.Diaz dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|M.Cbrra rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gomez rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Haase c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ad.More c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|G.Allen cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|13
|6
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Tampa Bay
|010
|100
|400—6
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|103—4
E_Kolarek (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 3. 2B_Wendle (21), Cron (25), Lowe 2 (3), Ad.Moore (1), Brantley (34), M.Cabrera (12). 3B_Pham (1). HR_Cron (26), Lowe (3). CS_G.Allen (2). S_Ad.Moore (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yarbrough W,13-5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Kolarek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wood
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Alvarado S,7-10
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|Carrasco L,16-8
|6
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|9
|Ramirez
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Olson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
D.Castillo pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd
Yarbrough pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:10. A_26,535 (35,225).
