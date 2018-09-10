Rays 6, Indians 5

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .286 Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .307 Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .283 Encarnacion dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .233 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .239 1-Davis pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Rosales 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .227 Gomes c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .257 G.Allen cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .238 a-Guyer ph-cf-rf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .206 Totals 37 5 9 5 5 7

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .306 Pham lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .262 Choi dh 4 1 1 3 0 2 .275 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .252 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .293 Adames ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .267 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .250 Bauers rf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .195 Ciuffo c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .333 2-Velazquez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Sucre c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190 b-Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Totals 33 6 8 6 5 16

Cleveland 100 012 100—5 9 0 Tampa Bay 040 000 002—6 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for G.Allen in the 6th. b-popped out for Sucre in the 9th.

1-ran for Alonso in the 7th. 2-ran for Ciuffo in the 7th.

LOB_Cleveland 12, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Lindor (41), Brantley (35), Ramirez (35), Guyer (11), Smith (24), Ciuffo (1). 3B_Wendle (6). HR_Bauers (10), off Kluber; Choi (8), off Hand. RBIs_Ramirez (98), Encarnacion (95), Alonso (77), Guyer 2 (26), Choi 3 (27), Adames (25), Bauers 2 (39). SB_Ramirez 2 (32), Davis (19), Velazquez (1). CS_Smith (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Brantley, Encarnacion 2, Alonso 2, Gomes); Tampa Bay 4 (Choi, Cron 2, Bauers). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 15; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ramirez, Brantley.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber 1 2-3 5 4 4 1 4 55 2.91 Olson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 20 5.87 Perez 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 23 0.95 Otero 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.57 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.24 Ramirez, H, 13 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.62 C.Allen, H, 7 1 0 0 0 2 0 22 4.16 Hand, L, 2-5, BS, 6-38 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 15 2.88 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 2 1 1 1 1 1 33 3.45 Beeks 2 1-3 4 1 1 1 3 51 5.57 Stanek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.62 Kolarek 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 29 4.13 Roe 1 0 1 1 1 1 27 3.86 Kittredge 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 6.96 Schultz, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.70

Inherited runners-scored_Olson 3-0, Stanek 2-0, Kolarek 2-0. HBP_Kluber (Choi), Beeks (Cabrera), Roe (Ramirez). WP_Castillo, C.Allen.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:38. A_12,724 (42,735).

