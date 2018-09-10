Rays 6, Indians 5

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Encarnacion dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|1-Davis pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Rosales 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.227
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|G.Allen cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|a-Guyer ph-cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.206
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|5
|7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.275
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|Bauers rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.195
|Ciuffo c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|2-Velazquez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Sucre c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|b-Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|5
|16
|Cleveland
|100
|012
|100—5
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|040
|000
|002—6
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-doubled for G.Allen in the 6th. b-popped out for Sucre in the 9th.
1-ran for Alonso in the 7th. 2-ran for Ciuffo in the 7th.
LOB_Cleveland 12, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Lindor (41), Brantley (35), Ramirez (35), Guyer (11), Smith (24), Ciuffo (1). 3B_Wendle (6). HR_Bauers (10), off Kluber; Choi (8), off Hand. RBIs_Ramirez (98), Encarnacion (95), Alonso (77), Guyer 2 (26), Choi 3 (27), Adames (25), Bauers 2 (39). SB_Ramirez 2 (32), Davis (19), Velazquez (1). CS_Smith (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Brantley, Encarnacion 2, Alonso 2, Gomes); Tampa Bay 4 (Choi, Cron 2, Bauers). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 15; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Ramirez, Brantley.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|1
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|55
|2.91
|Olson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|20
|5.87
|Perez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|0.95
|Otero
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.57
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.24
|Ramirez, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.62
|C.Allen, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|4.16
|Hand, L, 2-5, BS, 6-38
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|2.88
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|33
|3.45
|Beeks
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|51
|5.57
|Stanek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.62
|Kolarek
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|29
|4.13
|Roe
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|3.86
|Kittredge
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|6.96
|Schultz, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.70
Inherited runners-scored_Olson 3-0, Stanek 2-0, Kolarek 2-0. HBP_Kluber (Choi), Beeks (Cabrera), Roe (Ramirez). WP_Castillo, C.Allen.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:38. A_12,724 (42,735).
