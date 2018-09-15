Rays 7, Athletics 5

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pinder lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|a-Martini ph-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|b-Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|c-Canha ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|4
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.261
|Wendle ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.292
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.247
|Bauers 1b
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.198
|Ciuffo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|29
|7
|8
|7
|5
|6
|Oakland
|001
|001
|201—5
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|020
|002
|03x—7
|8
|0
a-singled for Pinder in the 3rd. b-pinch hit for Lucroy in the 7th. c-doubled for Joyce in the 7th.
LOB_Oakland 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Canha (20). 3B_Kiermaier (9). HR_Olson (27), off Chirinos; Chapman (23), off Romo; Lowe (5), off Kiekhefer; Bauers (11), off Familia. RBIs_Chapman (64), Lowrie (91), Olson (75), Canha (47), Kiermaier (29), Lowe 2 (17), Bauers 4 (43). SB_Duffy (11). CS_Bauers (6). SF_Bauers. S_Ciuffo.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Davis, Lucroy, Canha 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Duffy, Pham 2, Wendle). RISP_Oakland 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Martini, Smith, Duffy. GIDP_Olson, Piscotty.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Duffy, Lowe, Bauers), (Wendle, Lowe, Bauers).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|5.60
|Kiekhefer
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|27.00
|Dull
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.76
|Bassitt
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|46
|3.38
|Petit
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.17
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.15
|Familia, L, 8-6
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|30
|3.16
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.54
|Chirinos
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|89
|3.89
|Kolarek, H, 7
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|4.34
|Roe, BS, 1-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.61
|Nuno
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.50
|Kittredge, W, 2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6.75
|Romo, S, 20-27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.25
Bassitt pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Dull 1-0, Petit 1-1, Kolarek 1-1, Roe 1-1, Kittredge 3-0. HBP_Hendriks (Choi). WP_Stanek. PB_Phegley (5), Ciuffo (1).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:19. A_15,154 (42,735).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.